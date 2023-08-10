Stretch of Wills Road closed for Ga. 9 work

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing Wills Road near its intersection with Main Street for the next six months as part of its ongoing State Route 9 Improvement Project.
The closure will affect motorists who use Wills Road to travel between Ga. 9 and Old Milton Parkway. Detour signs will be placed to guide drivers to alternate routes.
Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said Alpharetta has not recorded daily traffic numbers on that stretch of Wills Road in recent years. But, GDOT estimated annual average daily traffic near the intersection at 21,800 in 2022.
GDOT officials said the temporary closure will ensure the safety of workers and drivers during the reconstruction of the western side of Wills Road, and it will allow the work to be completed on time.
Motorists are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and prepare for changing traffic patterns.