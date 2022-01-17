St. James holds second virtual MLK Day celebration

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — While rising COVID-19 cases forced Alpharetta’s St. James United Methodist Church to cancel in-person services on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, congregation leaders took the message online.
The Jan. 17 program focused on King’s idea of “beloved community” and how the next generation can carry on the fight for civil rights.
It was the church’s second virtual MLK Day celebration. Last year’s holiday included a three-day virtual service. The event has been a massive, in-person celebration in the past, drawing in crowds of around 500 each year.
The service opened with an introduction from St. James’ Senior Pastor Gregory S. Williams followed by a rendition of the song “Glory” by Gabby Northstar.
Featured speakers included Terrie Randolph, a veteran of the Civil Rights Movement, and Charles Buffington, an entrepreneur, activist and U.S. Air Force veteran.
Randolph focused on how she joined the movement while trying to earn money to attend college. She worked closely with the Rev. Hosea Williams, one of King’s key allies. She hammered home the importance of youth involvement in activism and inciting social progress, saying that real change likely won’t happen without young people’s involvement.
Buffington addressed the idea that the older generations are responsible for passing wealth and wisdom on to their children.
“I am personally a beneficiary of the King effect,” Buffington said. “There has not been a time since 1955 that I have not benefited from the work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and I’m in his debt.”
He called recent political arguments regarding critical race theory a distraction and said parents should not rely on schools to teach their children their people’s history.
“Nobody else can tell our story,” Buffington said. “So don’t get all upset about what other folks are talking about critical race theory. Tell your own story and own it.”
Buffington also emphasized the importance of the idea of beloved community and communication beyond the barriers of class and race. He said that in God’s community, all are of equal value.
Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin also gave a brief speech near the beginning of the service. Gilvin said he was disappointed that the event had to be held virtually again, but said to hold on to the hope of building a better world.
St. James plans to continue reflection on King’s idea of beloved community through its Black History Month celebrations. The church’s website notes that all in-person services and events have been canceled through the end of January, but plans for February have not yet been announced.
