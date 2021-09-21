Speakers forum to cover variety of practical topics

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The inaugural Alpharetta Business Association Forum will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 12:30-6 p.m. at The Legacy Theater at Phase, 12150 Morris Road.
The Forum will offer a variety of speakers, networking opportunities, and a business exhibition. Attendees can also attend the ABA’s September Afterhours meeting immediately following.
“This new ABA event was designed to help business owners learn how to better grow their business as well as offer encouragement and direction to both seasoned and emerging business leaders,” said Paula Fine, ABA Board Member. “These speakers will provide practical and thought-provoking ideas and best practices.”
The forum will begin with keynote speaker Sandy Weaver, program director for the Center for Workplace Happiness.
Breakout sessions will feature the following topics and speakers:
• “If You Want to Start a Business, What Do You Think About?” Michael Ostien, vice chair for the North Metro Atlanta SCORE Chapter.
• “Mandatory Arbitration and Your Business in the Gig Economy,” Victoria Kealy, Esq. The Wright Law Firm.
• “Rising To the Top with Digital Marketing,” Bonnie Mauldin, The Mauldin Group.
• “Vision, Mission, and Goals,” Michael Conners, ActionCOACH.
The Afterhours event begins after the speakers’ presentations at 4:30 p.m. Cost of the forum for ABA members is $10 and $20 for non-members, including Afterhours event.
For more information and to register for the forum, visit alpharettabusinessassociation.com.
