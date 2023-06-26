Sorority sets holiday event at Alpharetta Arts Center

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Phi Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will host a reception celebrating Juneteenth at the Alpharetta Arts Center at 238 Canton Street from 6-9 p.m. June 16.
The free reception will include a speech by Penny Brown Reynolds, deputy assistant secretary for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as live music performances by Imani Hines, Stello Clark and DJ Sugar Bear Entertainment.
Drummer Wayne Curtis and songwriter and poet Tavares Stephens will also deliver spoken word. The reception will include giveaways and refreshments.
Those interested can register at eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-juneteenth-tickets-636997866767.