Son charged with murder of parents in Roswell found dead

ROSWELL, Ga. — The search for a suspect of a double homicide ended Sept. 4, when detectives were notified that Duane Hall had been found dead in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle in Henry County.
Police had been actively searching for the 30-year-old man since early August. He was wanted for two counts of murder for allegedly stabbing his parents, Delroy and Murline-Gregory Hall, to death.
Public Information Officer Tim Lupo said the Toyota Camry stolen from the scene of the murders — believed to have belonged to the victims — was in the woods near a reservoir off Indian Creek Road. The deceased male inside the vehicle was positively identified as Duane Hall.
“At this time, there is no information on Duane Hall’s cause of death,” Lupo said. “However, there is no indication of suspicious activity, and detectives are not searching for any other involved individuals.”
On Aug. 2, officers responded to a home on the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Court, where they found Delroy and Murline-Gregory Hall dead in their home. The motive behind the murders is unknown.
Fulton County jail records show Duane Hall had previously dealt with Roswell police.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477.
