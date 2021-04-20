Shopping Guide: 5 graduation gifts from Onward Reserve

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Alpharetta Retail Month begins on May 1 and many of the city’s top retailers are participating. Residents can buy an ARM card from the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce and save 20 percent at participating retailers. ARM cards are available now and cost $20. A portion of the proceeds for each card will go straight to The Drake House, a local charity offering housing and education programs for mothers experiencing homelessness.

One retailer that is participating is The Avalon’s Onward Reserve. With graduation season around the corner, Onward Reserve is the perfect place for a top-notch gift. Here are five graduation gifts you will find at this acclaimed retailer.

1. Bison Leather Valet Tray

A lot of graduates have travel plans which means they will need things for when they are on-the-go. This handstitched bison leather trey is eight inches on each side and folded at the corners with beautiful brass finishing. Each tray is unique and builds different character as it ages over time. The durable leather surface makes for a great addition to any car ride or airline flight.

2. Weekender Bag

Continuing with the travel theme, this luggage is made with the finest vegetable-tanned leather and waxed canvas for that perfect weekend getaway. Created in collaboration with renowned luggage brand Meanwhile Back on the Farm, the bag even includes a laminated lining for dirty laundry or workout clothes with an added shoe compartment to keep things organized. The final touch is a leather shoulder strap for greater travel convenience.

3. School-themed Needlepoint Cufflinks

These silver-plated cufflinks are perfect for any graduate ready to show school spirit and where their loyalties lie. Each handstitched needlepoint design beautifully represents your college’s logo. Shopping in one of Georgia’s locations, we recommend the UGA-themed cufflinks.

4. Alligator Money Clip

Made from genuine American alligator, these quality money clips are perfect for holding cash or cards. Each clip has magnets to keep your valuables secure within the clip and come in four different color options. This is exactly what you need for traveling or shopping in style.

5. Ostrich Card Wallet

If money clips are not quite your style, then enjoy this exceptional wallet made from genuine ostrich hide. This three-inch by four-inch money holder is compact and perfectly sized for your pocket. The wallet includes three card slots on each side with a cash compartment in the center. On top of that, it ages beautifully for long lasting use.

Onward Reserve is located inside the Avalon at 8155 Avalon Boulevard and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.