You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured sponsored

Shopping Guide: 5 graduation gifts from Onward Reserve

  • 0

Editor's Note

This advertorial article was created in partnership with the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce and does not reflect opinions of the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald newsroom.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Alpharetta Retail Month begins on May 1 and many of the city’s top retailers are participating. Residents can buy an ARM card from the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce and save 20 percent at participating retailers. ARM cards are available now and cost $20. A portion of the proceeds for each card will go straight to The Drake House, a local charity offering housing and education programs for mothers experiencing homelessness. 

Buy an ARM card and receive 20% at participating Alpharetta retailers

One retailer that is participating is The Avalon’s Onward Reserve. With graduation season around the corner, Onward Reserve is the perfect place for a top-notch gift. Here are five graduation gifts you will find at this acclaimed retailer.

1. Bison Leather Valet Tray

A lot of graduates have travel plans which means they will need things for when they are on-the-go. This handstitched bison leather trey is eight inches on each side and folded at the corners with beautiful brass finishing. Each tray is unique and builds different character as it ages over time. The durable leather surface makes for a great addition to any car ride or airline flight.

Bison Leather Valet Tray.jpg

The Bison Leather Valet Tray retails for $98.50, or $78.80 with your ARM card. 

2. Weekender Bag

Continuing with the travel theme, this luggage is made with the finest vegetable-tanned leather and waxed canvas for that perfect weekend getaway. Created in collaboration with renowned luggage brand Meanwhile Back on the Farm, the bag even includes a laminated lining for dirty laundry or workout clothes with an added shoe compartment to keep things organized. The final touch is a leather shoulder strap for greater travel convenience.

Weekender Bag from Onward Reserve

The Weekender Bag retails for $350, or $280 with your ARM card. 

3. School-themed Needlepoint Cufflinks

These silver-plated cufflinks are perfect for any graduate ready to show school spirit and where their loyalties lie. Each handstitched needlepoint design beautifully represents your college’s logo. Shopping in one of Georgia’s locations, we recommend the UGA-themed cufflinks.

School-themed needlepoint cufflinks

School-themed needlepoint cufflinks retail for $55, or $44 with your ARM card.

4. Alligator Money Clip

Made from genuine American alligator, these quality money clips are perfect for holding cash or cards. Each clip has magnets to keep your valuables secure within the clip and come in four different color options. This is exactly what you need for traveling or shopping in style.

Alligator Money Clip

The Alligator Money Clip retails for $75, or $60 with your ARM card.

5. Ostrich Card Wallet

If money clips are not quite your style, then enjoy this exceptional wallet made from genuine ostrich hide. This three-inch by four-inch money holder is compact and perfectly sized for your pocket. The wallet includes three card slots on each side with a cash compartment in the center. On top of that, it ages beautifully for long lasting use.

Ostrich Card Wallet

The Ostrich Card Wallet retails for $115, or $92 with your ARM card.

Onward Reserve is located inside the Avalon at 8155 Avalon Boulevard and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.