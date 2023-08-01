Sexual assault reported on Roswell Riverwalk Trail

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating a sexual assault that allegedly took place on the Riverwalk Trail near Riverside Road and Dogwood Road Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Reports said a 19-year-old woman was attacked at about 8 a.m. while walking along the paved Riverwalk Trail, which follows the northern bank of the Chattahoochee River through Roswell.
The woman was grabbed from behind by an unidentified male suspect and was forced into a wooded area near Riverside Road and Dogwood Road, where she was sexually assaulted. Police said the suspect claimed to be in possession of a gun and was wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask.
Beyond those items, police do not have a description of the alleged attacker, but said they are speaking with a possible person of interest in the case. More details will be released as their investigation continues.
The victim, who suffered some minor visible injuries, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Anyone with more information about this case has been asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100.