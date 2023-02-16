Sewer work delays Webb Bridge Park turf replacement

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The artificial turf replacement at Webb Bridge Park has been delayed until construction of a new sewer system is completed.
Projects Manager Kurt Kirby told the Alpharetta Recreation Commission at its Feb. 14 meeting that the project has been divided into two phases, with the sewer replacement taking priority.
After the design, procurement and installation processes of the sewer are finished, the turf can be replaced, Kirby said.
Alpharetta Recreation and Parks Director Morgan Rodgers said the project was split into two parts because the city ruled that the sewer replacement is an infrastructure project rather than a part of the turf replacement program.
At the City Council’s planning retreat in January, Rodgers told councilmembers the cost of the upper field synthetic turf replacement had increased from $1 million to $1.2 million.
At the meeting, Rodgers also said the failed septic system at the soccer field would require an additional $875,000 to connect the field to the Fulton County sanitary sewer system.
The Alpharetta Public Works Department submitted a capital project request for the 2024 fiscal year for the new sewer connection. At the retreat, Mayor Jim Gilvin said the project is worthy of a mid-year budget adjustment.
Rodgers said the department’s goal is to install a sewer line that will one day connect the baseball restrooms with the maintenance shop to prevent the same thing from happening to the baseball field, which also uses a septic system.
“The plan is to put it in a capital improvement plan in the next year or two and take care of that,” Rodgers said. “We won't forget about that because we don't want to go through this again.”
Kirby also said construction of the new maintenance facility at Wills Park is in its final stages, and he expects it to be completed by mid-March.
The project cost, originally approved in spring 2022, saw a 23 percent increase after the City Council approved a $123,000 change order at its Jan. 17 meeting, raising the facility cost to $802,500.
Recreation Commissioner Jeremy Scott said the Wacky World 2.0 project has gained momentum recently.
He said the project will have its official design day March 28 at Alpharetta Elementary School, which will allow students to share their wishes for the playground with consultants from the project’s vendor Play by Design.
That evening, Scott said, the conceptual design chosen by the students will be shared with the community.
Community Services Manager Amanda Musilli told commissioners the Community Services Division has begun preparations for the upcoming Taste of Alpharetta, including digital ticketing options and incentives for restaurants to participate.
The event will run from 5-10 p.m. May 11 in downtown Alpharetta.