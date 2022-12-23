Sarah Beeson wins runoff for Roswell City Council seat

ROSWELL, Ga. — Late into the evening of Dec. 6 at her election watch party at Big Oak Tavern, Sarah Beeson celebrated as the City Council Post 1 runoff election was called in her favor.

“I feel great now that we wrapped it up and have the results,” Beeson said.

Beeson secured 52.95 percent of the vote, with 17,901 votes. Her opponent, Allen Sells, received 47.05 percent of the vote, with 15,904 votes.

Beeson will be the first Iranian American member of the Roswell City Council, and the only current mother of young children. Once election results are verified, Beeson will be sworn in and will begin her one-year term.

Beeson faced off against Sells in the runoff election for the first Post 1 City Council seat vacated in June when Councilman Marcelo Zapata resigned for medical reasons.

A special election with four candidates was held Nov. 8, but no candidate received greater than 50 percent of the vote. Beeson secured 43.24 percent, and Sells finished second with 26.15 percent of the vote. A candidate needs a 50.1 percent majority to win under the Roswell municipal code.

Beeson said the results were a relief after months of campaigning, especially when the expected Nov. 8 end date came and went.

“I joked around with folks that it was like getting to a finish line in the general election, and you cross the finish line and have somebody be like ‘No, just kidding! The finish line is 10 miles down the road,’” Beeson said.

Beeson will be sworn in within the coming weeks. Beeson will hold the position for one year, then face re-election.

The quick start and short term are a challenge, but Beeson said she is not worried.

“It’s about making sure I can overcome that learning curve that most elected officials will experience in their first year,” Beeson said.

With the lack of downtime typical members have between election and taking office, Beeson said she feels a sense of urgency about getting used to the job.

“There’s also trying to build bridges and relationships with existing administration that’s already gotten to know each other and gotten used to working together,” Beeson said.

She said she wants to build bridges beyond the seats of City Council.

“Over the next year I’d say my goal is building coalitions between the council, committees and residents, especially residents who are typically underrepresented,” Beeson said.

One of Beeson’s first priorities will be reaching out to residents who aren’t typically involved in the local government. She plans to add location information to surveys conducted by the city, so the council can see what regions of Roswell they may not be hearing from.

“The idea that the same people are participating every time is great, but how do we make sure we’re having a more reflective sample of the city?” Beeson said.

Beeson said she wants to ensure the city has more diverse voices at the table, especially when it comes to residents that have been typically disenfranchised.

“I ran on a platform of bringing transparency, accountability and inclusivity to Roswell City Council and that is a goal I fully intend on following through with,” Beeson said.