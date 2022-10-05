Sarah Beeson, Roswell City Council candidate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media, which publishes the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, invited the four candidates running for Roswell City Council Post 1 to record an interview with reporter Chamian Cruz. The answers contain modest edits due to space limitations. While some candidates were more concise in their responses than others, every effort was made to apportion space equally.

Appen has also made the interviews available to hear, in full, as episodes of the Inside the Box podcast. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Interview by CHAMIAN CRUZ, Editing by AMBER PERRY and PAT FOX

Appen Media: Can you tell us more about yourself and what that brings to the voters?

Sarah Beeson: I was raised in Roswell for the most part. We moved there when I was 9 years old. I went to Mountain Park Elementary. I currently run a small business. We have about 50 employees, based in Roswell. We’ve been in historic Roswell, specifically, since 2005. But we’ve been in Roswell since 1998. I work alongside my family. We do environmental and geotechnical engineering consulting. I work there with my husband as well. We’re also raising two small children together.

In addition to working full-time, I also am working towards my doctorate in city planning at the University of Georgia. I’ve served on several organizations’ nonprofit boards across the city, including Roswell Inc and the National Small Business Association. Both of those organizations focus on supporting small businesses, especially here in North Fulton. I’ve also been on the board for Advance Atlanta, which is a transportation-focused board across the metro area, and I was the North Fulton representative. I previously served on the board for Abundant Housing Atlanta, which focuses on affordability and inclusivity for housing.

Appen Media: A big topic in Roswell right now is the rising cost of living and the lack of affordable housing. The mayor and City Council have made it clear they do not want to see any more construction of new apartments in Roswell unless they are part of a mixed-use development. What role, if any, should local government have in promoting or restricting affordable housing, which may include multifamily housing?

Sarah Beeson: I see the city planning side, and then I see the small business side and the way that you impact your local economy.

I understand the hesitation from some residents of being concerned about over-development and wanting to make sure that our city is able to accommodate any level of growth. One of the reasons why I initially pushed back on this is exactly to your point about affordability and making sure that our city is able to accommodate and be inclusive of our residents that we currently have.

I do have an environmental background. The way I look at it: If you’re looking at biodiversity, it’s indicative of a healthy environment. Same diversity applies to a city. If we’re going to lose that socioeconomic diversity and diversity in many other ways, it’s going to have a negative outcome right here in Roswell. In terms of if I think our city government has an impact on that, absolutely. I think it’s something that city government can do — a lot of things in terms of smart city planning, smart land use policies, a more improved unified development code. If folks don’t want to see more multifamily complexes in East Roswell, rezone East Roswell. Then, we can expand it in other areas to break up some of our areas that are more commercial, and make sure that we’re more inclusive of housing in those areas to try to support those businesses.

Appen Media: Roswell is a very diverse community. But, in April, a number of Roswell residents pointed to possible racial bias in the City Council’s new apartment ban and asked about the status of the racial impact assessment, an idea that was tossed around in 2020. The assessment would be part of the city’s comprehensive plan and include a full-scale examination process that is focused on staving off racial inequalities, particularly when it comes to zoning and land use regulations. Would you support the city completing the racial impact assessment?

Sarah Beeson: That was implemented at the end of 2020 under former Mayor Lori Henry. It was approved by several council members that are currently on council with the understanding that with the racial equity impact assessment, we could have a third-party consultant that we were contracting with to determine our land use policies and our zoning policies and how that’s going to have an impact. For those who don’t know historically, land use and zoning has been indicative of racial inequalities. Redlining is one of the big things that comes to mind. But, also, generational wealth that’s passed down through purchasing of housing, the ability to access a down payment for a mortgage, even having a mortgage.

[To] have a keen mind when approaching our different changes to the UDC (Unified Development Code) is something that we need to be aware of and having that third party make those assessments will be incredibly helpful.

If you look at the majority of our residents who are multi-family residents, they typically are Black or Latino residents. So, it would beg the question as to how re-zoning certain areas or limiting certain types of housing is going to impact the diversity of Roswell. Roswell has increased in diversity over the years, and that’s something that I love. I remember what it was like being the one brown kid in my elementary school class — and to have children now who are racially mixed be able to grow up in an environment where they can see folks who look like them and also be around folks who don’t look like them, get to know people who maybe have a different background or different culture than you. I think that’s incredibly helpful to what makes the community thrive.

Appen Media: In 2020, the East Roswell Economic Action Committee presented its final report. It includes recommendations on how to better promote economic development in this area. How would you decide whether to begin tackling the recommended improvements and how to fund them, along with having other additional and new priorities?

Sarah Beeson: People underestimate how many residents are in East Roswell. We have 40,000 residents from Warsaw Road over to the edge of East Roswell heading towards Gwinnett County. They’re not necessarily getting the same amount of resources that we’re getting on the western side of Roswell. I mean that in terms of resources, not only in terms of having access to office buildings, right? It’s very residentially focused. And, then what commercial areas we do have — we’re starting to see those fade away. When they did their assessment, one of the key points that they had made that I thought was interesting was their parks.

The recommendation according to the report for Roswell’s Parks and Recreation Program is that there should be 1 acre of park property for every 1,000 residents. We’re roughly 50 acres short in terms of where we need to be in East Roswell to have parity with the west side for how much park land we have.

I make the point about park land in relation to businesses because those are community places. These are areas where you have residents gather, and the parks that we do have in the east are kind of enclosed among themselves.

Some of the recommendations that they had was trying to support large business growth in addition to small business growth and giving some of these areas more community-oriented approaches. That’s something I’d love to see more of — I mean, the way that we’re able to come together as a community and see each other.

Appen Media: What role do you see transparency playing in how the City Council operates?

Sarah Beeson: Transparency is crucial. That’s been a point of frustration on my end. Earlier this year … an agenda item that was introduced, heading into the weekend, five o’clock on a Friday, that they were going to be changing our city’s charter. A charter is the document that dictates how your city functions. Most of the changes came out of how mayor and council function. These are big changes, right? This was done without any work committee session.

I forewent my Valentine’s Day dinner and showed up to the council meeting along with many other concerned residents, questioning why this process [was] being implemented without community input. The only time that we were given to comment on was at that meeting. To mayor and council’s credit, they took that feedback and said that they’re going to definitely table the topic.

But my question was, why was the apology more widely broadcast than changes? Why was there not a charter committee to talk about these changes?

We’ve had 20 residents, on one item, comment. Everyone’s saying, “I’m against, I’m against, I’m against.” Then it goes back, and they vote as a block unanimously, “Yes.” So, I’m feeling on my end—I’ve sat here for a five-hour meeting on a super uncomfortable wooden pew. We have 20 other people who agreed with me, and it wasn’t even a back-and-forth or feeling like you were considering our comments.

To me, that’s indicative of having some sort of backdoor discussion or this was previously commented on outside of public purview. That makes me, as a resident, as someone who’s very attuned to accountability and transparency, that makes me nervous.

Appen Media: Where would you like to see more taxpayer money allocated?

Sarah Beeson: Evergreen is being able to support public safety… not only supporting our fire departments and being allocated where they need to be or police facilities — I need to see more infrastructure here in the city. That’s something that we’re starting to see deteriorate at a faster rate because we haven’t been staying on top of that in Roswell. If we want to be competitive as a city and for where people want to live, work and play, we need to support areas where they live, work and play.

One of the concerns I had was Leita Thompson Park. There are low-income housing units in that park that are not done through Roswell Housing Authority, which is a separate entity from the City of Roswell. Those units are funded through Roswell Parks and Rec because it’s inside a park. When Leita Thompson passed away and left her park property to the City of Roswell, a requirement was to maintain those living units for mostly women, mostly elderly. Some have lived there for decades, and it’s low-income housing for them on fixed income.

In December, there was a report that came out that showed that the parks program said, “Well, it’s getting too high for us to maintain for our budget, and we have a demand for pottery classes, and we want pottery classes in there.” When we’re prioritizing amenities over residents, that to me is a concern, especially when it’s something that we already have.

Appen Media: Roswell City Council often talks about what the City of Alpharetta does right and what can be done in Roswell to be more like Alpharetta. Is this the right approach? Or what can Roswell do differently using its own unique resources and characteristics to be successful?

Sarah Beeson: We’re comparing apples and oranges a lot of times. I would say both geographically and in terms of population, Alpharetta is roughly two thirds of what Roswell is. Anytime these criticisms come up, it’s, “Oh, we want to do it the way that Alpharetta does it.” And they do it from just skimming the surface.

Roswell has an identity crisis right now, in terms of trying to decide what it wants to be. It wants to be Alpharetta in one way. To Alpharetta’s credit, they know what they want to do.

At the same time, it’s realizing that we have certain resources that Alpharetta doesn’t have. We have the most river frontage property in the metropolitan area. We don’t play to that at all. We also have a significantly larger population. We have areas where we can easily develop more businesses. We need to play to our strengths and understand what our strengths are and know where we want to go in order to get there.

Appen Media: Longtime Roswell residents take a lot of pride in being here for so long or growing up here. How long have you been here? And how is that an advantage?

Sarah Beeson: I’ve lived here through every phase of my life. I’ve not lived here the entire time.

When I purchased my first home, I couldn’t afford to live here in Roswell. I lived just over the line in Cherokee County on Cox Road. I had to make some very pointed decisions to be able to move back in, back at the time when we were in the middle of the housing crisis.

These are circumstances that most people my age, who are in their 30s, would not be able to replicate. I think having that perspective of how many planets aligning, shooting star moments that I was able to have as a young person to move back into my hometown gives me a perspective that I know no other candidate is going to have. I had to fight to be here.

Beyond living here for about 19 years in total, I’ve seen the city through every phase. The running joke is, “When I was here, it was horse farms.” And honestly it was. I grew up in Brookfield, and that Target shopping center was literally a horse farm. Publix was a horse farm. It was all horse farms. But, we also got to see growing diversity. I have neighbors who are Black, Latino, Jewish, folks who are European immigrants. I love being able to be in a community like that.

To be able to see the diversity, not only of residents, but of businesses as well.

I came here. I grew up here. I’m continuing to grow here. And that’s an investment that I like to see all the way through.

Appen Media: What’s the best way for residents to learn more about you and your platform or campaign?

Sarah Beeson: Check out votebeeson.com. You can reach out to me on there.