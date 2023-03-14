Roswell Woman’s Club sets home, garden tour

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Woman’s Club announced it will host its second annual Spring Home and Garden Tour April 22 in Roswell.
The tour is a signature fundraising event that features historic homes and décor inspiration. Proceeds from ticket sales will support North Fulton education and charities.
“The profits raised from RWC fundraisers are channeled back into the community through scholarships to high school seniors and to non-traditional students, grants to teachers, and grants to nonprofit organizations that serve the North Fulton Community,” Roswell Woman’s Club President Liz Jackson said.
The club has awarded over $2.4 million in grants and scholarships since 1997, Jackson said. The club, a nonprofit founded in 1948, seeks to support educational scholarships and grants, human services, cultural arts, historical preservation and urban improvement in Roswell.
In 2022, the club granted 32 organizations nonprofit grants, including The Drake House, the Roswell Historical Society, Sunshine on a Ranney Day and the Foster Care Support Foundation. It also provided 14 scholarships to high school seniors and 34 educator grants to North Fulton teachers.
Ticket sales will begin this month. More information on the tour, the upcoming silent auction and tickets can be found at roswellwomansclub.org.