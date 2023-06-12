 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roswell Woman’s Club lists, grants, scholarships

ARH 0608 Roswell Woman’s Club scholarships.jpg

The Roswell Woman’s Club donates over $152,000 in scholarships and grants at an awards ceremony at Jeffords Hall May 9. The funds will support educational and nonprofit efforts in North Fulton County.

 ROSWELL WOMAN’S CLUB/PROVIDED

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Woman’s Club donated over $152,000 in scholarships and grants to educational and nonprofit efforts in North Fulton County at an awards ceremony at Jeffords Hall May 9.

The club awarded scholarships to 23 graduating seniors from the Fulton Science Academy, The Cottage School and Roswell, Northview, Milton, Chattahoochee, Centennial, Cambridge and Blessed Trinity Catholic high schools.

The Roswell Woman’s Club also presented grants to 27 community nonprofits, including the Roswell Historical Society, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and the Computer Museum of America, as well as 32 grants to teachers.

The donations were funded by the group’s Spring Home and Garden Tour and 2022-2023 fundraisers.

“Thanks to our community’s support and a great year of collaboration and event planning among our members, we've been able to give strong financial support to the club’s mission — education, human services, cultural arts, historical preservation and urban improvements in North Fulton County,” club President Liz Jackson said.

Reach Shelby Israel at 770-847-8079. Follow her on Twitter @shelbyisrael1.