ROSWELL, Ga. — Tickets are on sale for the Roswell Woman’s Club’s inaugural home and garden tour to help support local charities and education in North Fulton.
The nonprofit’s Spring Home and Garden Tour is Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants are encouraged to start the tour no later than 3 p.m. to be able to see all the homes.
A $40 ticket includes a tour of four homes and two gardens within walking distance from each other and near Canton Street. Ticketholders will get the locations of the homes the day of the event.
Since 1997, the Roswell Woman’s Club has disbursed over $2.3 million to the community. Last year, it issued 14 grants to several organizations, including Sunshine on a Ranney Day, The Drake House, Chattahoochee Nature Center, Every Woman Works and Senior Services of North Fulton.
To purchase a ticket for the Spring Home and Garden Tour, visit roswellwomansclub.org.