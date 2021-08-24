ROSWELL, Ga. — A local businesswoman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. government out of more than $6 million in loans meant to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said 49-year-old Hunter VanPelt, of Roswell, used six businesses that she either owned or controlled to submit false and fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications last year.
VanPelt, who legally changed her name from Ellen Corkrum in 2016, submitted the PPP loan applications under both names and falsely represented the average monthly payroll and the number of employees working for her companies, investigators said. She also allegedly submitted false IRS records, false bank statements and false payroll reports in connection with those applications.
Overall, Kurt R. Erskine, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said VanPelt requested nearly $8 million, of which she was able to secure more than $6 million. Federal agents were later able to seize $2.1 million of the money VanPelt received.
Kenneth A. Polite Jr., the assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said VanPelt “brazenly exploited this devastating national emergency for personal gain” and is now being held accountable for her conduct.
“PPP funds should be reserved for legitimate businesses and their hard-working employees who suffered economically as a result of the pandemic,” Polite said. “The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that anyone who takes advantage of COVID-19 relief programs will be brought to justice.”
Erskine said the six businesses VanPelt used to submit PPP loan applications were Georgia Nephrology Physician Associated, United Healthcare Group & Co., Nephrology Network Group LLC, First Corporate International, Corkrum Consolidated Inc. and Kiwi International Inc.
But according to reports, VanPelt was previously indicted in Liberia, where she served as a former government official, under her previous name on charges including economic sabotage, criminal facilitation, conspiracy to defraud the government and making unauthorized transfers of funds from government accounts.
According to FrontPage Africa, an independent newspaper based in Monrovia, VanPelt’s charges were dropped less than a year ago before she pleaded guilty to bank fraud in the U.S.
The PPP was established last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It allows qualifying small-businesses and other organizations to receive loans to use toward paying payroll costs, rent, utilities and interest on mortgages.
Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said PPP is key to survival for many small businesses during the pandemic.
“It is particularly disturbing that anyone would try to capitalize off a federal program at those business’ expense,” Hacker said. “The FBI will persist in its efforts to stop such fraud.”
VanPelt’s sentencing is slated for Jan. 4 before U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen.
Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or online.
