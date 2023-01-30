Roswell will talk elections tonight at special public meeting

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council will hold a special called meeting on Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to discuss municipal elections. Directly following the meeting, the city will host an open forum with the mayor and council. Mayor Kurt Wilson and the councilmembers discussed having Roswell run its own municipal elections at two meetings on Jan. 23 and 24 and agreed to push the issue forward to a council meeting for an official vote. If agreed upon, Roswell would take over municipal elections from Fulton County.

The action comes after the Milton City Council approved a plan to run its own 2023 elections. Alpharetta and Johns Creek are also considering similar steps, including an intergovernmental agreement that would leave the four North Fulton cities with one regional election superintendent.

After the special called meeting, residents will have access to an open microphone to provide public comment and ask questions to the mayor and councilmembers. The open forum will follow the typical format for Roswell meetings. Residents who want to speak must fill out a comment card, and there will be a five minute speaker limit. The answers to questions asked at the open forum will be available by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.