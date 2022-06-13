Roswell welcomes new K9 Officer Goose

ROSWELL, Ga. — A new four-legged officer has joined the Roswell Police Department.

Officer R. Ateca and K9 Goose, a 1-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever, met with citizens for the first time since joining the department outside Crazy Love Coffee on Canton Street from 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 9.

Together, they make up the Explosive Ordinance Detection team and will work within the Community Relations Unit of the Roswell Police Department.

In March, the City Council voted to sell the department’s former canine, Alf, and all his associated equipment for $8,000 so that he and his handler, John Hix, could stay together when they left for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Hix worked for the Roswell Police Department for about eight years, and in 2019, partnered with Alf to sniff out explosives. Alf, a German Shepherd, was just 18 months old at the time.

Following the sale, Ateca traveled to Florida, where he selected Goose as his new K9 partner. While many police departments choose German Shepherds for their K9 units, Ateca said his decision wasn’t necessarily influenced by the breed.

“He’s very pretty,” Ateca said. “That’s number one, and when it comes to detection work, it really depends on the dog. If you can find a German Shepherd that has just as good a nose as a lab and a lab that has just as good a nose as a German Shepherd, then it doesn’t really matter which one you choose. They do the same function. Labs are becoming more prevalent in detection work because of their big olfactory.”

Ateca said Goose is originally from Colombia and is expected to put on an additional 10-15 pounds. He currently weighs about 70 pounds.

“He’s going to be a big boy,” Ateca said.

The two recently returned from a six-week training and two-day certification process through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. Ateca said the process consisted of completing searches all day and Goose being able to detect 20 different odors.

“He passed with 100 percent, so he knows what he’s doing,” Ateca said. “It’s just me. I have to get out of his way and let him work.”

Ateca said Goose will now be responsible for completing between 25 to 30 hours of training a week. But, their main goal is to keep the community safe.

“That’s what we’re here to do,” Ateca said. “We’re going to try to do the best job we can to keep everybody safe.”