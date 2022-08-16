Roswell weighs value of federal funds from HUD's block grant program

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson says he is open to using the Community Development Block Grant program for “cool, creative solutions” that will be of value to those in need.

But, he’s not sure whether the benefits of continuing to apply for the federal funding outweigh the risks. Since becoming eligible for the program 11 years ago, the city has been receiving about $450,000 per year for various projects.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issues the CDBG funds, which are then intended to aid creating viable communities for decent housing, suitable living environments and economic opportunities, principally for persons of low and moderate income.

While the funds can be used for many things, like infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation and housing rehabilitation, only 15 percent can go to private charities for public services. The city can use 20 percent of the funding for administrative support.

In May, some Roswell residents criticized the mayor and City Council for allocating CDBG funds to city water line replacement projects instead of local nonprofits. At a work session with the city’s consultant, BluLynx Solutions, on Aug. 8, Wilson said the newly elected City Council chose to do that based on their understanding of the program.

Wilson said that shortly after being sworn into office, the City Council found that a large portion of the funds had historically been spent on non-Roswell residents.

“If Roswell residents discovered that, they would be really mad,” Wilson said. “Like, why are you spending federal money through a very complicated federal program and it’s not even going to Roswell residents – some of it is, but some of it is not. Roswell residents would be furious with us.”

Kimberly Roberts, a principal at BluLynx Solutions which serves as the city’s consultant, said Roswell became eligible for the CDBG program when its population reached 50,000. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that in 2020, Roswell’s population was at nearly 95,000.

Neighboring cities like Alpharetta and Milton do not participate in the CDBG program. Milton’s population is under 40,000.

BluLynx Solutions recently began work on the development of the city’s next Five-Year Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice Plan.

The Con Plan identifies community needs and provides a five-year strategy for how the city’s CDBG funds will be used to develop community resources that address those needs. The Analysis of Impediments identifies barriers to equal access to housing and proposes strategies to overcome those impediments. The plans require community engagement and public input.

HUD requires the city to produce these strategies along with an annual action plan with detailed information about projects and activities proposed to meet the strategic needs and goals identified in the consolidated plan. These plans serve as the application for CDBG funding.

If the city chooses to move forward with the plans, it will hold a series of stakeholder meetings, community hearings and surveys to collect data. The surveys will be conducted in English and Spanish and will also be available online.

Roberts said the plans are usually due Nov. 15, but because HUD is behind, it doesn’t want to accept any plans before announcing the amount of funds jurisdictions will be receiving.

“These are federal funds, and there’s a high level of accountability for the jurisdictions that accept this funding,” Roberts said. “If the city was to give a nonprofit funding and they mismanage those funds, ultimately the City of Roswell is on the hook for repaying HUD those dollars, not the nonprofit, so there is some risk there.”

Wilson said that’s “a lot of strings attached” for something that may not be providing “any great benefit to a lot of people.” He added that the City Council will have to consider whether the CDBG program aligns with what residents elected them to do.

Since July, the mayor and City Council have also been criticized for not using CDBG funds to redevelop or provide some much-needed maintenance to 199 Grove Way, a public housing development owned by the Housing Authority of Roswell that has been deemed structurally unsound.

Because of this, tenants, all elderly and/or disabled, have been told to relocate despite a lack of affordable housing in North Fulton County and challenges with getting landlords to accept their government-subsidized Section 8 vouchers.

Records show that while the Housing Authority of Roswell applied for $36,758, the CDBG funds would have been for security cameras, roofing repairs and an intensive after-school program targeting reading and math skills for children in kindergarten through sixth grade at the nearby Pelfrey Pines apartments.

Roberts said the housing authority cannot apply directly for CDBG funds.

Now, Wilson said, city officials are considering other ways to help. On Aug. 9, Karen Parrish, chairwoman of the Housing Authority of Roswell, said the mayor and City Council has promised a letter of support for a financial commitment to redevelop 199 Grove Way.

“Roswell residents are going to come in and save a federal program,” Wilson said. “Think about that. We’re going to ask the taxpayers of Roswell to come in and save a federal program. That’s crazy, isn’t it?”

Separately from the housing authority project, Roberts said the city can apply for a Section 108 Loan that would give it five times its allocation in one lump sum to “really make an investment” for community development. Roberts said the City of Columbus did something similar by repurposing a tobacco warehouse along the Chattahoochee River, which created jobs for low-income individuals in the area.

The City Council’s next work session is with the Transportation Advisory Commission regarding the Gateway Project and Grimes Bridge Express Lanes at 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at City Hall.