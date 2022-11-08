Roswell voters approve all three bond referendums

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell residents voted to approve all three general obligation bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot, which would fund nearly $180 million in upgrades to parks, public safety and downtown parking.

Voters decided between a $107.6 million bond for recreation and parks, bike/pedestrian improvements and sidewalks; a $52 million bond for a new police and fire headquarters and new fire stations; and a $20 million bond for a new parking deck in historic downtown Roswell. Residents voted on each question individually.

The majority of Roswell voters approved the GO bond for recreation and parks, bike/pedestrian improvements and sidewalks, garnering 74.29 percent of the vote as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Roswell voters approved the GO bond for public safety projects at 73.49 percent. The GO bond for the new parking deck had an almost split vote, but was approved at 57.19 percent.

While Roswell elected officials adopted a rollback tax rate of 4.463 mills, the lowest rate in 35 years, bond approvals will increase property taxes.

Broken down, the $107.6 million bond for parks and bicycle and pedestrian improvements would cost the average property owner with a home valued at $450,000 about $205 per year, or $17.08 a month, in additional property taxes. The $52 million bond for public safety would cost $99 per year, or $8.25 per month. And, the $20 million bond for downtown parking would add $38 per year, or $3.17 per month, to a tax bill.

Payments on bonds, assessed to property owners, are not eligible for any of the city’s homestead exemptions, meaning residents will be assessed the full taxable value of their homes against the tax rate set to pay on the bonds. The only exception is the disabled veteran exemption, which is eligible for a reduced assessment against both the city’s general mill levy and the levy set to pay back the bonds.

The city won’t know the actual interest rate on the bonds until they are issued, but it's likely the city would issue the bonds in two to three phases over several years, not all at once.

To provide an estimate of interest expense—assuming an interest rate of 5 percent for a 30-year term—the city would pay approximately $173 million in interest over 30 years for the full $179.6 million issued all at once.