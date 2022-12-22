Roswell Transportation Advisory Commission clashes with mayor

ROSWELL, Ga. — Tensions between Mayor Kurt Wilson and the Transportation Advisory Commission over issues with the Oxbo Road project and the Gateway project came to a head at the committee’s Dec. 20 meeting.

Before the assembly began the agenda, Jason Hudson, Transportation Advisory Commission chair, announced he had received a call earlier that day from the city’s new transportation director, Jeff Littlefield, who wasn’t present at the meeting, and Dave Cox, the city’s transportation planning manager.

Hudson said in the call he was told the commission could only discuss topics related to the agenda. If someone strayed from the topic, the meeting would be adjourned, and the person would be escorted out.

At that claim, Mayor Wilson took to the microphone to respond.

“It sounds like the receiving of the call sounds singular and hostile,” Wilson said. “I don’t want to weigh too much into it but our listening sounds like it was received as a very personal shot against the Transportation Commission.”

Hudson denied that the conversation was hostile, and said he only shared the information so the public could have clear expectations about the night.

Before leaving the microphone, Wilson addressed the existing tension between the commission and the City Council. Members of the commission have previously shown frustration with the agenda, specifically with what fails to make the list.

“There is an understanding, a practical understanding that you are doing the business underneath the purview of the Mayor and Council,” Wilson said. “I think there’s a constant tension.”

The City Council appointed seven residents to the Transportation Advisory Commission in May to report directly to the mayor and City Council with recommendations on transportation projects. The commission was created to rectify the controversial issues associated with cost overruns and management of the Oxbo Road realignment project proposed more than a decade ago.

The project’s purpose is to solve safety and mobility problems by eliminating the staggered intersection at Ga. 9 and converting the portion of Oxbo Road near Mimosa Boulevard to a two-way street, among other changes.

The project was supposed to be completed in July 2021 but has been delayed to December 2023. It’s also more than doubled in estimated cost since it first began construction, and now has an $18 million price tag.

In September 2021, an independent investigation found there was extreme mismanagement by city staff and the city attorney, which led to significant delays and cash settlements.

City leadership has since changed, and Transportation Commission members have repeatedly stated their support for the mayor and council. At the same time, the members have expressed frustration with the lack of action taken on their repeated recommendations for Oxbo Road and other projects.

“If we’re going to be window dressing, you know, to tell you what to hear as opposed to what are real concerns of the people then I want no part in this,” Transportation Advisory Commissioner Richard Arena said.

In response, Wilson said the commission thinks the council doesn’t understand the seriousness of Gateway or Oxbo Road.

“We in fact, have been working on it, and we say we need some help on some other issues,” Wilson said.

The mayor specified that the commission’s role is to advise on items presented by the City Council, but that does not mean all their recommendations will necessarily be implemented. Even still, the City Council is writing another letter to Georgia Department of Transportation.

Mayor Wilson sent a letter in July asking the Georgia Department of Transportation to work with the city to address concerns about the Grimes Bridge Road corridor. The new letter, Wilson said, will tackle three pieces the council thinks they may have a shot at.

“You see this is this is a thing that's missing,” Arena replied. “We need this two-way communication; we need to know when we make a recommendation what happens to it.”

Arena brought up the Historic Gateway Project, a highly controversial $50 million project to widen Atlanta Street and remove the reversible lanes that run along the road, with a middle lane that is reversed each day to carry rush-hour traffic.

The project began in 2011 and is scheduled to begin construction in 2023. Residents have publicly spoken out against the project, fearful that if not redesigned, it’ll face the same issues as the Oxbo Road realignment project. They also worry it will shut down local businesses and turn Roswell into a “commuter cut-through.”

“You haven’t asked for our insight,” Transportation Advisory Commissioner Jason Yowell said.

Another commission member said the mayor heard the recommendations but isn’t taking them to heart.

Wilson disagreed, saying he listens to the recommendations, but the commission is only happy if he follows them verbatim.

“The last couple months with the council, you guys have missed an opportunity to be involved, because you guys quite frankly throw temper tantrums,” Wilson said. “The council has gotten to a point where you’re too hard to deal with.”

After Wilson asked the commission to submit to the purview of the mayor and council, Arena said the commission was grateful to hear from Wilson about the projects, and that he appreciated the mayor’s presence.

After over an hour of speaking with the mayor, the commission moved on to the agenda topics which included the location of a multi-use trail, and the possibility of moving the trail limit from Grimes Bridge Landing to Oxbo Road.

After short discussion, the commissioners agreed to recommend the city move forward with the multi-use trail extension, with the added recommendation of sidewalk lights and narrowed road lanes.