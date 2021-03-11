ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell will begin issuing special event permits and resume in-person City Council, committee, and boards and commissions meetings in April.
Mayor Lori Henry lifted the moratorium on permits and resumed in-person meetings as the number of coronavirus cases has decreased and as the vaccine rollout is underway.
"I have been monitoring the numbers from the Georgia Department of Health and the Fulton County Health Department daily, and all of the numbers are steadily coming down,” Henry said in a statement. “In just the last few weeks, Roswell’s COVID cases have decreased by almost 50 percent, and since January, cases in Fulton County and the state are down about 64 percent."
COVID-19 safety measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be mandatory. Organizations applying for permits must agree to require masks, take temperatures and implement social distancing measures and those in attendance must follow those protocols.
Organizers must also adhere to Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people.
The city will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers and vaccination rates through April to determine whether the city will sponsor any of its traditional events.
Alive in Roswell is postponed until July 15. Food Truck Fridays, the Fourth of July celebration, and end of summer celebration are all on hold. All will be reassessed by April 30.
“One of the reasons that we're waiting until April is because the mayor wants to see what the numbers are going to look like, COVID numbers, over the next couple of months,” said Julie Brechbill, community relations manager.
City events in Roswell attract thousands of people and are huge events, which is another reason why Henry wanted to wait about another six weeks before reassessing city-sponsored events, Brechbill added.
Amazing Family Race, the state’s largest Memorial Day celebration, Riverside Sounds Concert Series and the Lavender Festival have all been cancelled. These events were going to be held in conjunction with other groups who have cancelled their events, Brechbill said.
Events not sponsored by the city, however, can return, like the Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market.
“The farmers market is a permitted event, and so if they want to file for a permit, they can, but they will have to agree to all of the stipulations that the mayor put in lifting the moratorium, which is everyone has to wear a face mask, social distance, temperatures taken,” Brechbill said.
Farmers and Artisans Market Manager Sherri Schreiner told news outlets she thinks the city policy is unfair. The market has traditionally operated on the grounds near City Hall. Two other private locations are considering hosting the market on their property.
The market plans to open on April 10 and Schreiner says she is considering moving because she would not be required to have a permit if the event is held on private property.
“We have been working with a private property owner to iron out details to have our market,” Schreiner told The Herald. “This is something we have been working on for weeks now. Since the moratorium has been lifted, a decision has not been made as to where we are going to have our market this season.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.