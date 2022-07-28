Roswell to install solar streetlights near Centennial High School

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council signed a contract with Inergy Solutions July 25 for a solar streetlight project along Scott Road near Centennial High School.
The project includes installation of up to 35 solar streetlights between Holcomb Bridge Road and Nesbit Entry Drive to improve safety in the area. The project will cost $210,000 and should be completed before the time changes in the fall.
Interim Director of Transportation Dan Skalsky said the project was first brought to the City Council at a January 2020 committee meeting, but the COVID-19 pandemic and a semi-temporary moratorium on additional streetlights forced the city to put it on hold.
At the time, Skalsky said, the project was expected to cost $380,000.
The project was brought back to the City Council for consideration in March. Skalsky said after the project was put out to bid, the city received “remarkably competitive” prices.
Mayor Kurt Wilson said he’s excited about the difference it’s going to make in the area.
“It’s so exciting when a plan comes to fruition, and it’s even better than you think,” Wilson said.
In other business at the July 25 meeting, the City Council approved the second reading of a text amendment to the Unified Development Code to allow staff to approve demolitions for properties that are listed as intrusions on the Historic Properties Map.
The city classifies an intrusion as structures from any year that detract from the historic character of the district. The text amendment also allows applicants requesting a demolition before the Historic Preservation Commission to provide a site plan for new construction at a later time.
Planning and Zoning Director Jackie Deibel said this only applies to properties considered historic-obscured, or structures, buildings or objects that were more than 50 years old in 2001 but do not contribute to the historic character of the district because of unsympathetic or irreparable alterations.
While the Planning Commission recommended approval, the Historic Preservation Commission did not. The Historic Preservation Commission also recommended denial of allowing an applicant to submit a request for demolition without having a site plan for new construction at the same meeting.
City Councilman Peter Vanstrom said the measure is an effort to streamline the process.
“This ordinance does streamline the process, allowing for the demolition of intrusive buildings, those buildings that actually detract from the Historic District, by allowing staff to take over and taking the initiative to do this a lot quicker,” Vanstrom said. “At the same time though, it assures that anything that’s rebuilt in the historic area still has to go through the HPC and through the public process.”
The measure passed unanimously, with Councilman Mike Palermo having an excused absence.
The next City Council meeting is Aug. 8 at City Hall.