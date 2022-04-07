Roswell to host Tillman Honor Run to benefit service members

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Tillman Honor Run is coming to Roswell.

Formerly held in Atlanta, runners will now get to celebrate the memory of Pat Tillman at Riverside Park, starting at 8 a.m. on April 23. The race is hosted by the Arizona State University Alumni Georgia Chapter.

Tillman, a former Arizona State University and Arizona Cardinals football player, left his sports career and enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 2002 in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. He was killed by friendly fire while in Afghanistan.

The 4.2-mile race pays homage to Tillman’s number on the field and helps raise money for the Pat Tillman Foundation’s Tillman Scholars program, which helps active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses afford high-quality education. It is meant to be a casual, family-friendly fun run.

While the Pat Tillman Honor Run has been a longtime staple at Arizona State’s main Tempe campus, it has extended to more than 30 cities around the United States.

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson called Tillman an American hero at the March 28 City Council meeting.

“I think what Pat embodies … is giving of oneself ultimately for others and no greater cause,” Wilson said. “… I ask all of my friends and fellow residents and non-fellow residents to come to the Pat Tillman run on April 23. It’s a great way to honor your country. It’s a great way to honor your community. It’s a great way to honor yourselves.”

To register, visit asuevents.asu.edu/content/tillman-honor-run-atlanta.

Riverside Park is located at 575 Riverside Road in Roswell.