Roswell to host Pat Tillman Honor Run

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell will host Georgia’s annual Tillman Honor Run, a nationwide event that honors the legacy and impact of Army Ranger Pat Tillman on Saturday, April 15 at 8:00 a.m. It is the organization’s only run in Georgia.
It costs $42 to register for the run online, which will kick off at the Faces of War Memorial behind Roswell City Hall. The 4.2-mile running and walking route represents Tillman’s jersey number as an Arizona State University Sun Devil football player.
The run is open to all ages and everyone who participates will receive a medal and a T-shirt. The registration funds will go to the Pat Tillman Foundation’s Tillman Scholars program, which provides education opportunities to active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses.
The event is held annually nationwide by the Arizona State University Alumni Association and the Pat Tillman Foundation. It honors Pat Tillman, an Arizona State University graduate who joined the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals in 1998. Tillman was a successful player until he put his football career on hold after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Tillman joined the U.S. Army in July 2002 and was killed in April 2004 by friendly fire. Tillman’s family and friends started the organization after his death to continue the athlete and soldier’s legacy.
Participants can register at https://pattillmanfoundation.org/pats-run/.