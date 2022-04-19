Roswell to host first Earth Day Fair at Mimosa Hall

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is hosting its first Earth Day Fair at Mimosa Hall and Gardens and the Bulloch Hall grounds Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will include a ceremonial tree-planting with Mayor Kurt Wilson, family-friendly activities and a panel discussion on sustainability, green infrastructure and environmental protection. The tree planting is slated for 11 a.m.

The panel, scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m., will be moderated by Lyn May and include panelists Cadmus Construction LEED Architect Simone du Bois, National Park Service Environmental Education Coordinator Jerry Hightower, Georgia-Pacific Vice President of Sustainability John Mulcahy and Roswell Director of Environmental Public Works Sharon Izzo.

Food trucks using fresh, sustainable ingredients will be on site. The Creation Station creative arts truck will also be on hand with art activities for kids. Roswell New Horizons Band is scheduled to perform in the afternoon.

While at the event, visitors can also tour Mimosa Hall, one of the oldest net-zero buildings in the country completely powered by solar, throughout the day for free. Docents will be available to answer questions.

The Earth Day Fair is a collaborative event with the Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department, Friends of Mimosa Hall, Keep Roswell Beautiful and Roswell Environmental Public Works.

For more information and an interactive event map, visit roswellgov.com/spring.