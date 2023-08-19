Roswell to have 4 council seats on November ballot

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell voters will have at least two open seats on the City Council to fill this November.
Roswell City Councilman Peter Vanstrom resigned his Post 4 seat July 27, citing “mounting personal challenges” competing with the high demands of serving on the city’s governing board.
Vanstrom was elected in 2021.
“I have experienced mounting personal challenges that will greatly limit the time that I will have available to devote to the high demands of serving with this Mayor and Council moving forward,” Vanstrom stated in an email to the council. “My desire is to vacate my seat with no cost to the taxpayers of Roswell.”
At a special-called meeting Aug. 7, members of the Roswell City Council voted to incorporate the special election to fill Vanstrom’s seat onto the Nov. 7 ballot.
Earlier last month, longtime City Councilman Mike Palermo announced he will not seek reelection for a third term.
Two other council seats will be on the ballot in November.
Councilmembers Sarah Beeson and Christine Hall, whose terms end this year, have both stated their intention to run for reelection.
Roswell councilmembers are elected at-large.