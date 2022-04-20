Roswell shows off recycling center ahead of Earth Day

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Recycling Center, one of the few facilities in Georgia equipped to sort, process and bale thousands of tons of materials each year, has been at the heart of the city’s green effort for more than two decades.
During a tour of the facility April 16, Roswell Environmental Education Coordinator Nikki Belmonte explained the difference between curbside recycling and what happens at the city’s facility, what materials are accepted and how they are reprocessed.
Belmonte said the facility opened in 2000, thanks to a grassroots initiative by Roswell citizens who asked the city to offer more recycling options. Up till then, she said, volunteers had been collecting cardboard and paper products in bins down by the Roswell Jail.
But since the facility opened, it has grown into an environmental force in the community. Belmonte said while the Keep North Fulton Beautiful facility in Sandy Springs and CHaRM – the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials – in Atlanta and Athens are similar, none were designed to handle or sort as much material.
“This facility is one of a kind in the state,” Belmonte said. “[The others] don’t have truck bays or forklifts, and they’re not as large. … One of the things I want to get across to you all today is that by coming here, you’ve made a huge step, … because a lot of stuff is ending up in landfills that doesn’t have to.”
Belmonte cited national data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency collected in 2018 that broke down the numbers. The data showed about one-quarter of all waste that ends up in landfills is food, 19 percent is plastics, 12 percent is paper and cardboard, 10 percent is metals, 9 percent is wood and 8 percent is textiles. Glass accounts for 5 percent, and the remaining 12 percent is yard waste, rubber and leather.
Roswell Recycling Center Supervisor Sam Bennet told the Herald in an April 19 email that by the end of the fiscal year 2021, the facility will have accepted close to 1,400 tons of material.
From July 2020 to June 2021, the facility collected approximately 1,407 tons of material, and from July 2019 to June 2020, about 1,658.50 tons, according to Bennet.
It includes glass, fluorescent lightbulbs, molded Styrofoam, items that are at least 50 percent metal, tires, vegetable oil and books. Some of the books, Belmonte said, are donated directly to Friends of the Roswell Library, a non-profit service organization dedicated to supporting literacy in the community.
Belmonte said other materials, like No. 1 plastics found in Coke and juice bottles, are turned into fleece and even carpet.
“Georgia is the number 1 in the world for the carpet industry,” Belmonte said. “So, think about how we’re contributing directly to our state’s economy every time we recycle. That is really cool to me.”
Belmonte said the Roswell Recycling Center is operated by seven city staff and several community service workers who mostly visit the site on Fridays and Saturdays. She added that two months ago, the facility invested in a new baler, which can handle a little over 1,200 pounds of material.
“This machine takes our materials, cubes and compresses it and ties it up,” Belmonte said. “Then, our forklift will remove it from the machine, and we’ll weigh the materials and put it into one of the trailers before sending it off with the vendor. … This is a huge deal for us to have a brand-new piece of machinery that’s so key to our operation.”
Until March 2020, the center had been open to non-residents, but after shutting down for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it re-opened exclusively to Roswell residents and businesses, free of charge. Only some materials, such as liquid paint, require a fee. Additionally, residents have access to curbside recycling and yard waste pickup through the city’s contract with Waste Management.
Belmonte said she encourages everyone who’s interested in improving their recycling efforts to establish a routine and to be wary of contamination, which occurs when materials are not properly cleaned and reduces or eliminates the quality of the recyclable.
In recent years, some collection programs have either stopped altogether, tightened the list of materials they accept or simply hauled recyclables to landfills or incineration facilities because too much of the material they were receiving was contaminated.
Roswell’s website states the city is currently exploring options to partner with neighboring cities to expand the services of the Roswell Recycling Center, but no additional information is available at this time. Belmonte reiterated how unique it is for Roswell to have its own recycling center.
“I think it’s just how each city decides to spend their money,” Belmonte said. “This was the route that [Roswell] decided to take back in 1998 when it was first discussed.”
The Roswell Recycling Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11570 Maxwell Road in Alpharetta. A full list of recyclable items can be found at roswellgov.com/RecyclingCenter.