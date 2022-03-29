Roswell sells police K9 to sheriff’s office

ROSWELL, Ga. — K-9 Alf is leaving the Roswell Police Department and joining the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

After approximately three years with the department, the Roswell City Council voted unanimously March 28 to sell K-9 Alf, an explosive ordinance detection canine, and all his associated equipment to the sheriff’s office for $8,000.

Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said at a March 15 Public Safety and Public Works Committee Meeting that after K-9 Alf’s handler, John Hix, announced he was leaving the Roswell Police Department, the sheriff’s office approached them about purchasing the 5-year-old German Shepard.

“This is an opportunity for both departments,” Conroy said. “They’ll get a fully trained canine, and we will get funding that will go towards the purchase of a new [explosive ordinance detection] canine [that] … is also used for our Community Relations Unit.”

Hix joined the Roswell Police Department in 2014 and worked various assignments, including uniform patrol and the traffic enforcement unit as a hit-and-run investigator. He also worked as a field training officer and a SWAT negotiator.

In 2019, Hix was partnered with K-9 Alf to sniff out explosives. He was 18 months old at the time. K-9 Alf is certified through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

Conroy said once the police department hires a new handler and the sale of K-9 Alf is complete, they will purchase a new canine using the city’s Confiscated Assets Fund.

Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said in a March 25 email the department currently has two canines who are assigned to the Special Investigations Section within the Criminal Investigations Division.

In other business at the March 28 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to allow the Roswell Police Department to apply for a Community Policing Microgrant of up to $15,000. The grant is from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia.

Conroy said if the department is awarded the grant, the funds will be used to develop an event that enhances the trust and legitimacy between youth and law enforcement. A match is not required for the microgrant.