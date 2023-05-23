Roswell sells first round of $107.6 million bonds

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has sold the first round of general obligation bonds approved by voters in the November 2022 election. At the May 22 Roswell City Council meeting financial adviser David Cheatwood of First Tryon Advisors announced the $86.2 million sale had gone through that morning.

The nearly $180 million general obligation bond referendum approved by voters was split into three major project areas: parks and recreation, public safety and a downtown parking deck.

The largest of the bonds, $107.6 million for parks and recreation will fund updates to various parks across Roswell, bike and pedestrian improvements and sidewalks across the city.

Voters also passed a $52 million public safety bond for a new police and fire headquarters and fire stations and a $20 million bond to fund a parking deck in Historic Downtown Roswell.

The parking deck has gained recent attention due to a city plan to close Canton Street to cars for weekends over the summer. Mayor Kurt Wilson has promised that the deck will be completed within the next two years, although the city is still working on real estate deals to secure a site for the project.

Cheatwood explained that the bonds were separated into taxable and tax-exempt portions. The sale will handle the first issuance of bonds, covering a portion of the parks and recreation bonds and the public safety bonds and the entirety of the parking garage bond.

With the bonds split, different firms bid to underwrite the taxable and tax-exempt bond portions. As underwriters, the firms purchase the bonds directly from a bond issuer and resell them to investors.

Cheatwood said Citigroup Global Markets had the best bid for the “2023A series,” which covers parks and recreation and public safety. The firm had the lowest interest rate at just under 4 percent.

For the taxable “2023B series” which handles the parking deck project, the lowest interest rate was at about 5 percent. Financial services company Raymond James won the bid.

Mayor Wilson said the city is “elated” to see favorable reactions from the market, with multiple bidders on each “series” of bond sales.

The debt will be paid over 30 years, costing about $4-$5 million dollars in the first two years with payments then decreasing to about $3.7 million annually until 2053. With the sale approved, the money will be wired to the city in about two weeks.

“This is a very exciting time,” City Councilwoman Christine Hall said. “The voters demanded it, and we were able to execute.”

The council unanimously approved both bond sales.

Also at the May 22 meeting, the council held the first reading for fiscal year 2024 city budget. The council first reviewed the budget at a special called meeting May 11. The second budget reading and adoption was moved from May 25 to a regular City Council meeting on June 12.

The proposed $194.3 million budget is up almost 14 percent from the current year, with $100.5 million going to the general fund that pays for day-to-day city operations.

The budget also includes an estimated 4.463 millage rate, the same as fiscal year 2023, though the official property tax costs will be determined at a later point in the year before tax bills are issued.

Councilman Mike Palermo said he was glad the schedule was adjusted, but he questioned whether the budget laid out city “priorities.”

“I think we have a lot of great priorities for the residents of Roswell, but I do feel we have some that are not being set as priorities,” Palermo said.

He advocated for a greater focus on repaving and resurfacing roads, saying that in past years the city has not “appropriately funded” road and sidewalk projects.

Councilwoman Sarah Beeson also said the city should use its “own funds” instead of bond money to fund sidewalk projects.

The proposed budget includes a five-year commitment of a minimum annual $4 million payment to the Transportation Department. The mayor said that payment could change as the council learns more about what the department needs financially.

The 2024 budget proposal also includes over $21 million for transportation projects, including trails, bridge replacements and road resurfacing.

Transportation Department Deputy Director Dave Cox said there has been work to get more “bang for our buck” using a combination of state and local funds to cover certain transportation-oriented projects.

Palermo said the budget proposal will likely change before the second reading and approval of the budget, because he wants to be “as happy” with the 2024 budget as he is with the current budget.

“My concern is with this budget, are we setting ourselves up to make sure that we are prepared if we do see a decrease in revenue?” Palermo said.

The proposed $194.3 million budget will be discussed further and put up for approval at the June 12 City Council meeting.