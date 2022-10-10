Roswell selects firm to redevelop busy intersection

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has entered into an agreement with the Downtown Development Authority to create a city master plan for one of its busiest intersections.

The project will be limited to a half-mile area around the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Ga. 9. The crossroads is home to an array of popular restaurants, like Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s, and other establishments like the Drake House, Computer Museum of America and Area 51 – Aurora Cineplex and the Fringe Miniature Golf.

The DDA approved a resolution authorizing the agreement with the Sizemore Group on Aug. 18 to complete the plan and build upon the existing infrastructure and character of the city. The Atlanta-based planning firm has 40 years of experience, designing places such as Centennial Olympic Park, the Emory University Goizueta Business School and the Smyrna Town Center.

According to an Aug. 17 letter from the Sizemore Group to DDA Chair Ron Buckley, the development of the city master plan is estimated to take six months and could include up to three community meetings at the request of the City of Roswell. As an added service, two pop-up events may also be provided.

Sizemore will now conduct a site analysis, interviews with city staff and key stakeholders, case study research and a planning workshop before presenting the master plan and summary with specific recommendations to the City Council.

Terms of the agreement call for the City of Roswell to provide the DDA funding to lead the planning effort on a reimbursement basis of up to $150,000. The funds were previously allocated in the fiscal year 2022 budget.

While members of the City Council tabled a decision on the agreement in June, saying the terms were too broad, they ultimately approved the partnership at their Aug. 29 meeting.

The proposed partnership is one element of Mayor Kurt Wilson and the City Council’s 100-day plan. Wilson says he’s excited to have the Sizemore Group redevelop an area near a central intersection in Roswell.

“We envision mixed-use development and community services at this location,” Wilson said. “The plan will serve as a framework to attract high-quality development to Roswell.”

City Councilman Peter Vanstrom, liaison to economic development, said he hopes the project will bring together residents, landowners, city staff and other elected officials to truly define what they want to be in Roswell.

“This is a powerful opportunity,” Vanstrom said. “… I can’t wait to get this going.”