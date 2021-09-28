Roswell selects finalist for city administrator on split vote

ROSWELL, Ga. — Following a four-month national search for candidates, Randy Knighton has been selected as the sole finalist for Roswell City Administrator.
Knighton is the current city manager of the City of Stockbridge in Henry County. Out of 33 applicants, the mayor and City Council voted 4-3 to select Knighton during a Sept. 14 special called meeting, with Mayor Lori Henry casting the tie-breaking vote.
Over the next 14 days, city leaders will negotiate Knighton’s contract before taking a final vote on his appointment during a public meeting. The move comes after former City Administrator Gary Palmer’s resignation in June. The city then hired Mercer Group Associates, a consultant based in Athens, to search for candidates, and Michael Fischer stepped in as interim city administrator.
There were two narratives during the special called meeting.
While half of the City Council pleaded with the public to “look at the man for the job,” the other half said they disagreed with the process. Councilwoman Christine Hall said the search for a CEO or top-level executive in the corporate world and other government organizations typically takes between nine to 12 months.
Additionally, with the municipal election taking place in less than two months on Nov. 2, council members Marcelo Zapata and Mike Palermo said the city should wait until after the election to make a decision so the new mayor and council could have a say. Four out of seven seats on the City Council, including the seat for mayor, are up for election.
“This is a decision to decide who the mayor and council should work with long-term, and we know at least one of the council members (Matthew Tyser) will absolutely not be serving in January,” Palermo said. “They’ve decided not to run for re-election, and at the end of the day, we don’t know if there will be any other changes or not, but I don’t see what we gain by rushing it.”
Zapata said the special called meeting was the “perfect example of rushing the process,” as it had been called with just over 24 hours’ notice, and the City Council had been provided with information on the candidates five days before the meeting.
Henry said the city had gone through the proper channels to look at who they could appoint to the position, insisting the city had done nothing wrong.
“While you say it is rush, I say it is not,” Henry said. “While you say we need to wait until after an election, I say it’s imperative that we go ahead and make decisions in due time, and this is due time. And I would also like to make the argument that I, leading the City of Roswell, would much rather have seasoned, experienced, elected officials making this decision as opposed to newly elected officials that really don’t even know where to find the bathroom in City Hall.”
Councilman Matt Judy said he was disappointed the decision had turned political.
“Tonight, I’m excited and I’m sad for the City of Roswell,” Judy said. “We, as a community, have to get past this on every single issue. Tonight, we have a gentleman that is very well-educated, calm, cool, collected, measured, smart, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him, because you’re going to be very, very impressed with this gentleman. … I hope you give him the benefit of the doubt. He deserves it and Roswell deserves it, and we need to look to our future and not start off on a bad foot.”
If appointed as Roswell City Administrator, Knighton will serve as the city’s chief operating officer, managing a $146 million budget, 600 full-time employees, and more than 30 departments, divisions, and offices. Knighton will also oversee the day-to-day operations of the city and implement policies established by the Mayor and Council to provide services to the citizens of Roswell.
Councilwoman Marie Willsey said she thinks Knighton is the right man for the job.
“I think he might just be the one that’ll be able to help us heal some of the unrest that we’re feeling right now,” Willsey said.
Knighton said he is honored to have been selected as the finalist.
“Roswell is one of the premier cities in the nation,” Knighton said. “If ultimately approved for the position, I will operate with the utmost professionalism and dedicate myself to humbly serving the citizens of Roswell. I look forward to working with elected officials, staff and citizens to fulfill the city’s vision and goals.”
Knighton has been the city manager of the City of Stockbridge since 2017. Before that, he was the Hall County Administrator from 2011-2017. He has also served as the planning director of the Hall County Planning Department. In Florida, Knighton worked in planning departments in Orange County, the City of Orlando and Osceola County.
Knighton earned a Master of Public Administration and Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Florida and holds a Master of Divinity degree from Emory University. He is a credentialed manager of the International City/County Management Association. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, the American Planning Association and the Georgia Planning Association.
Councilman Matt Tyser joined Henry, Judy and Willsey voting in favor of naming Knighton as finalist for the position. Hall, Palermo and Zapata voted against. No time was allotted for public comment during the special called meeting.
The next City Council meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, but the city has not announced when the final vote on Knighton’s appointment will be held.
