Roswell seeks resident input on 2040 Comprehensive Plan

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell will hold a neighborhood meeting Thursday, Jan. 13, to go over proposed amendments to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The plan provides a long-range policy direction for land use, transportation, economic development, housing, public facilities, intergovernmental agreements and natural and cultural resources.
It draws from a series of community and online meetings in 2019 and 2020 as well as feedback from a variety of stakeholders, including elected officials, city staff, a Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, regulatory agencies, the general public and a consultant team led by Pond and Company.
But, by the time the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee considered the proposed amendments in July 2021, the City Council had already submitted a draft of the plan for state approval, so proposed amendments were too late to be incorporated into the document. The City Council later adopted the plan in October 2021.
The proposed amendments must now go through the public hearings process to obtain resident feedback.
The neighborhood meeting is at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The topic will be on the Planning Commission agenda Feb. 15 and the City Council agenda March 14.
For those unable to attend the meetings, the proposed amendments can be viewed at RoswellGov.com/CompPlan. An online survey is also available for feedback, which will be active through Jan. 17.
— Chamian Cruz
