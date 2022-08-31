Roswell seeks public input for Community Needs Assessment

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell residents are encouraged to complete a Community Needs Assessment Survey to help the city maintain its ability to administer the Community Development Block Grant program.
The program is issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which requires the city to submit three plans every five years. Through the program, the city receives federal grants each year to use toward revitalizing neighborhoods, economic development, and improving community facilities and services.
The City of Roswell has hired BluLynx Solutions to collect the survey responses and other data needed for the following plans:
• Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice Plan: The analysis identifies barriers to equal access to housing and proposes strategies to overcome those impediments.
• Five-Year (2023-27) Consolidated Plan: The Con Plan identifies community needs and provides a five-year strategy for how the city’s CDBG funds will be used to develop community resources that address those needs.
• 2023 Annual Action Plan: The AAP identifies the specific activities during the 2023 program year that will advance the Con Plan goals.
Roswell residents can also participate by attending an upcoming public information meeting.
The first meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at the East Roswell Public Library. The second meeting will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Roswell City Hall.
To share feedback via the online survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/RoswellCommunityNeeds. The deadline to respond is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The survey is available in Spanish at surveymonkey.com/r/Necesidadesdelacomunidad.
For more information or questions about the public input meetings and the survey, contact Roswell Grants Specialist Charles Alford at cdbg@roswellgov.com or 770-641-3847. Information about the City of Roswell’s CDBG program and previous years’ plans can be found at RoswellGov.com/CDBG.
— Chamian Cruz