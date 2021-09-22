Roswell schedules information sessions on transportation sales tax referendum

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell is holding a series of public information meetings through October to help voters understand what the transportation sales tax renewal is and how funds generated from the tax could support future transportation projects.
This November, Fulton County voters from all 13 cities outside Atlanta will be asked whether they want to renew the .75-cent transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or TSPLOST, for another five years.
The tax is paid by anyone who buys taxable goods and services in Fulton County. It first passed in 2016 and went into effect in April 2017. Since then, TSPLOST has funded transportation projects like roads, bridges, sidewalks and other improvements. It is currently set to expire in March 2022, unless voters renew it Nov. 2.
Estimates predict the current TSPLOST is on pace to generate up to $84 million for transportation projects in the City of Roswell. If a majority of Fulton County voters choose to renew TSPLOST, it will extend until March 2027 and could generate an additional $70 million to $80 million for the City of Roswell.
The meetings will take place both in-person and virtually. All five meetings will feature the same content and information, including a presentation from the Roswell Department of Transportation and a question-and-answer session about the proposed TSPLOST 2 projects.
Registration is required for the virtual meetings. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join. Virtual meetings are slated for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22; 12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4; and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
No registration is necessary for the in-person meetings, slated for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at East Roswell Park and at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at City Hall.
For more information or to register for a virtual meeting, visit RoswellGov.com/TSPLOST2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.