Roswell’s Historic Gateway project costs jump $8 million

ROSWELL, Ga. — Construction of Roswell’s Historic Gateway project has been pushed to 2026.

Additionally, at a joint work session with the City Council Aug. 22, Jason Hudson, chairman of the Transportation Advisory Commission, said the total cost for the project has jumped from $50 million to $58 million.

The project, introduced in 2008, was scheduled to begin construction in 2023. It was already two years behind schedule. The project was designed by the Roswell Department of Transportation.

Plans call for widening Atlanta Street from three lanes to four, adding new turn lanes and roundabouts, and eliminating the reversible lanes that run along the road, including a middle lane that runs from near downtown to the Chattahoochee River and is reversed each day to carry rush-hour traffic.

For years, residents have said they are worried the current design could shut down local businesses and enable cut-through traffic from Cobb County. Residents have also said the project could make it unsafe for nearby residents to pull out from their neighborhoods and destroy the city’s tree canopy.

Speaking at the work session, Mayor Kurt Wilson said he, members of the City Council and city staff met with Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry last week to ask for the opportunity for Roswell to redesign the project.

“The answer is yes, we do have the opportunity to redesign it, but whether or not that redesign is accepted is a whole other matter,” Wilson said. “I think some questions that we need to put into consideration is how long the redesign potentially will cost in terms of time and how much it will cost us.”

While Roswell was originally on the hook for nearly $9 million budgeted for the project, that total now sits at $13 million. Broken down, $2.9 million would go for “city required aesthetics,” $3 million for work that runs through a national park, $5.1 million for design and $2 million to secure an Atlanta Regional Commission grant.

GDOT is also still acquiring right of way for the project. Only 12 of the 67 private parcels needed have been acquired. Seven options are pending, and seven more parcels are waiting to be condemned. GDOT needs the parcels to clear nearly 60 feet of space.

Wilson said the City Council is interested in narrowing the road to slow traffic and enhancing the quality of life for residents, but that from his perspective it was already 25 years in the making. He said there remain a lot of considerations city officials would need to make moving forward to avoid dragging it out.

In other business at the Aug. 22 work session, Wilson said GDOT has denied the city’s request to amend the project on the Grimes Bridge Road corridor.

Plans currently call for the construction of Ga. 400 access lanes at Grimes Bridge Road. The interchange will be one of four access points planned for the express lanes project on the north-south freeway. Residents say it will likely increase traffic.

Transportation Advisory Commission member Marisa Pereira said at a meeting in July that she wants the interchange nixed from project designs and for the city to possibly allow citizens to vote on the project again, given the number of changes that have been made to it over the years.

But, Wilson said, GDOT indicated it’s too late.

“At the end of the day, the commissioner (McMurry) made it very clear to myself and the rest of the Roswell team the ship has sailed for that project,” Wilson said. “According to the 2019 [Intergovernmental Agreement] and [Memorandum of Agreement], there’s an understanding between the previous elected body … and the State of Georgia that it is technically a GDOT project, and the principal answer to our request for looking at amending the project was denied.”

However, once the project is finished, Wilson said the Transportation Advisory Commission will be allowed to look at traffic calming options on the roads that belong to Roswell.