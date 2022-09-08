Roswell’s ‘Beyond My Stone’ to raise funds for unmarked burials

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Historical Society is selling tickets to its “Beyond My Stone” event in October to help purchase markers for unmarked burials.
The event will be held at Pleasant Hill Historical Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, it will be postponed to Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets are limited to 100 and are $10 each.
Performers will tell the story of their life and times in Roswell. Many cast members will also share stories of their own family members. According to the Roswell Historical Society, there are currently 87 unmarked burials that have been identified by research and located by ground penetrating radar.
Gates will open at 4:45 p.m. for check in.
To purchase tickets online, visit paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=3C3L8PKGDCJFJ or by check payable to RHS Cemetery Fund, memo BMS tickets. P.O. Box 1636 Roswell, GA.
— Chamian Cruz