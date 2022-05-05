Roswell’s annual drinking water festival returns May 7

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is celebrating the end of National Drinking Water Week by offering a tour of its water plant, which will include snacks, children’s activities and giveaways.
The annual Drinking Water Festival is a family-friendly, free event. It is set to take place at the Roswell Water Treatment Plant Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Roswell Water Treatment Plant is a 6,620-square-foot facility that provides water to approximately 5,700 metered customers in the city. Completed in 2016, the plant replaced its 80-year-old counterpart, which was built in 1935. The new plant can produce 3.3 million gallons per day.
In addition to teaching guests about how the city maintains a safe and sustainable supply of drinking water, the festival intended to teach attendees about where their water comes from and how it is treated.
Organizations, such as the American Water Works Association and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, come together each year to sponsor National Drinking Water Week, from May 1-7. The week provides a unique opportunity for water professionals and the communities they serve to recognize the vital role water plays in daily life and to help spread information about conservation practices and ways to prevent pollution.
The Roswell Water Treatment Plant is at 100 Frank Lewis Drive. For more information about the festival or water conservation, contact Environmental Education Coordinator Nikki Belmonte at nbelmonte@roswellgov.com.
— Chamian Cruz