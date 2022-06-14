Roswell’s 7th annual Summer Sippin’ returns

MILTON, Ga. — Summer is in full swing, and Roswell’s seventh annual Summer Sippin’ has returned with more than 50 restaurants and food and beverage partners to help celebrate.

The beverage competition kicked off June 1 and runs through the end of August when one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic beverage will win the title of “Best Sip in Roswell.”

Participating restaurants include 1920 Tavern, 5/4 Meadery, A-Street, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Bayou'Q Smokin’ Bistreaux & Bar, Big Oak Tavern, Brookwood Grill, Ceviche, Crazy Love Coffeehouse, Deep Roots Wine Market, Doodle Pies, The Flying Biscuit Café, Fresco Cantina Grille and From the Earth Brewing Company.

Visit Roswell Executive Director Andy Williams said the competition is a great way to further promote the city’s local food and beverage partners throughout the hottest days of summer.

“We love that each participating establishment is able to showcase its team’s talents through their creative beverage offerings, and patrons to Roswell businesses greatly enjoy it as well,” Williams said.

Steve Stroud, executive director of Roswell Inc, said Roswell has become well known in the region as a dining and craft beverage destination.

“Hospitality is one of our top five industries for jobs and brings in more than $230 million in annual revenue,” Stroud said. “Programs such as Summer Sippin’ further support the viability and growth of this sector. We encourage our residents and visitors to come out and support local this summer.”

New this year, Summer Sippin’ is partnering with Bar Crawl USA to bring a Summer Sippin’ Crawl to Roswell. The one-day event will be on June 18 and feature 13 participating locations. For more details, visit barcrawlusa.com.

Patrons are encouraged to order sips from participating establishments and rate them on the Summer Sippin’ app or SupperSippin.com. #SummerSipping 2022 is the official hashtag.

— Chamian Cruz