Roswell Rotary Club works to provide clean water for Panamanians

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Rotary Club is stepping in to help a population deprived of one of life’s basic necessities – water.

While residents in wealthier nations may take it for granted, clean drinking water is hard to come by in some remote areas.

For residents in some of the remote villages of Panama, it’s a daily reality. Drinking dirty water is a serious risk for illness, but sometimes, it can be the only option.

In conjunction with Rotary International and other local club chapters, the Roswell Rotary has led an effort to raise nearly $250,000 to implement a safe water supply in six remote Panamanian villages.

The effort began after Roswell Rotarian Langdon Hollingsworth spent two years living in the Darien Province of eastern Panama after graduating from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in engineering. During his stay, Hollingsworth worked on clean drinking water infrastructure projects with the U.S.-based nonprofit Solea Water.

Hollingsworth said he tried internships in a variety of fields with Fortune 500 companies during his time at Georgia Tech, but he found his work with the organization Engineers Without Borders to be more fulfilling, driving him to pursue humanitarian work as a full-time career.

He said living in Panama from 2018 to 2020 only reinforced his desire to pursue humanitarian work. He described the experience as rugged, often lacking clean water, showers, air conditioning or means to cook food other than an open fire. Despite the hardship, Hollingsworth said it was a “fantastic experience.”

“It opened me up to a huge population of the world, how they live,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s easy to get complacent, comfortable in the United States because we just have so much. It’s easy to forget that we are very much the minority in terms of income per capita, quality of living and standard of living.”

Hollingsworth decided he could turn his efforts into a larger project for the Rotary Club. The Alpharetta Rotary Club helped connect Hollingsworth, and his father and fellow Rotarian Lee Hollingsworth, with the Rotary Club of Panama Nordeste, which had completed similar projects in the past.

The Rotary project began in 2020, with the construction of water systems for two villages: Nazaret and Esperanza. The Roswell Rotary Club raised $15,000 for the first project, the Alpharetta club chipped in $5,000, and the Griffin club gave $4,000. With regional and national Rotary Club donation matching programs and grants, Rotarians raised a total of $65,000 for the two villages.

After the concept was proven, Roswell Rotary applied for a second project with the Rotary Foundation. The project and a grant were approved in April and will provide $180,675 to construct water systems for four more Panamanian villages: Baja Puru, Boca de Tigre, Peña Bijagual and Pulida. Solea Water is partnering with Rotary for the project.

Lee Hollingsworth said in total, the projects would impact around 1,500 people, around half of them children. He said the Panama government has “gotten on board” with the project, which he said would be far more expensive for them to undertake themselves.

The implemented water systems are solar-powered and gravity-fed. Solar-powered tanks placed atop hills pull water from underground wells, then allow the water to flow through pipes downhill to the villages.

Lee Hollingsworth said the project is using local labor to construct the water systems, which he said gives local communities the benefit of knowing how to maintain them.

A group of Roswell Rotarians visited some of the affected villages in March. Lee Hollingsworth said the trip helped members understand the people they are working to help and the conditions they live in.

“It’s real people and real kids,” Lee Hollingsworth said. “There are no hospitals around, so if a kid gets sick, that’s going to be a real problem. They get sick all the time with dirty water. They use the water for bathing, for sewage, and the river just gets overwhelmed.”

Lee Hollingsworth noted the dry season in Panama recently ended, so construction on the water systems in the remaining four villages will take longer. He estimated the systems in the four villages would be complete around March of next year.

He specifically thanked Sidney Disher and Robert Hagan of the Roswell Rotary, Olga Narvaez and Bob Koncerak of the Alpharetta Rotary and Alexei Oduber, Albert Wong and Jonathan Cerna of the Rotary Club of Panama Nordeste for their support with the project.