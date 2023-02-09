 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roswell Roots hosts activities saluting Black History Month

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell kicked off its annual festival for Black History Month, Roswell Roots on Jan. 29. The festival hosts various cultural and educational events across the month, from live theater to student art exhibits. The programs will be at various locations across Roswell. Events vary in cost, and some require registration. 

A full event calendar with registration information can be found online at roswellroots.com

Inspired: A student art exhibit

What: Fulton County elementary, middle and high school students display art on the theme of “Black Resistance” at the Roswell City Hall rotunda. 

When: Jan. 24-March 10, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street

Cost: Free, no registration

 

Author talk with Birdel Jackson

What: Author Birdel Jackson discusses his autobiography, “Growing Up Donnie & Kaki: the first 18 years,” which follows the story of Jackson and his sister as they grew up in segregated Memphis, Tennessee. Jackson is a retired civil engineer who lives in Alpharetta.  

When: Thursday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. 

Where: Mimosa Hall and Gardens, 127 Bulloch Avenue

Cost: Free, registration required

 

Open-hearth cooking and living history with Clarissa Clifton 

What: Food historian and cook Clarissa Clifton demonstrates open-heart cooking with Black culinary dishes and historical Southern poverty food. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. 

Where: Smith Plantation, 935 Alpharetta Street

Cost: Free, no registration

 

Black History Brain Bowl 

What: Middle school students can participate in a head-to-head trivia game about Black history. The questions, all related to Black history will cover science, technology, engineering, arts and math. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m.

Where: Virtual event

Cost: Free, registration required

 

Exploring Black Experiences in Roswell Tours 

What: Guided tours at Barrington Hall, Bulloch Hall and Smith Plantation that will talk about Black experiences in Roswell dating back to the city’s founding. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 26, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Where: Roswell’s historic house museums

Cost: $6 per ticket

 

Reflections on Slavery 

What: A 30-minute theatrical presentation where actor John Doyle portrays a man reflecting on the lives of the enslaved people of Roswell. 

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, 1 p.m.

Where: Mimosa Hall and Gardens, 127 Bulloch Avenue

Cost: Free, no registration

 

Black health and wellbeing 

What: An event with presentations on marriage, holistic healing and Black women’s wellness. The event also features double Dutch aerobics and a performance by Babatunde, a rhythmic storyteller.  

When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Roswell adult recreation center, 830 Grimes Bridge Road

Cost: Free

 

My view from seven feet, a Joe Barry Carroll exhibit

What: Former NBA All-Star Joe Barry Carroll displays paintings about his life at 7 feet tall. On Feb. 5, Carroll will moderate a panel on the history and impact of Black sports and athletes, and on Feb. 23 he will host an artist talk. 

When: The exhibit runs Jan.8-March 28. Carroll will hold events on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mimosa Hall and Gardens, 127 Bulloch Avenue

Cost: Free, registration required for Feb. 5 and Feb. 23 events

Reach Delaney Tarr at 770-847-8079. Follow her on Twitter @delaneytarr.