Roswell residents say no to Verizon data center expansion

ROSWELL, Ga. — A group of residents went before the City Council Dec. 13 to voice their concerns over a proposed 50,800-square-foot Verizon data center that, if approved, would be surrounded by residential neighborhoods to the east, west and south of the facility.
After hearing their concerns, the Roswell City Council drilled Verizon for two hours about the potential noise the data center would emit to the surrounding neighborhoods only to defer the motion for 90 days. It also required Verizon to hold a neighborhood meeting before returning to Council.
Verizon submitted an application in September requesting approval to rezone the property at 10325 Turner Road from office professional to civic and institutional and conditional use for a major utility facility.
In 1996, the property was rezoned from single-family residential to office professional with conditions, including to the site plan. Then, in 1998 and again in 2007 when Verizon closed on the property, a previous City Council approved a new site plan. Additionally, a new category was added for major utility use when the city adopted the new Unified Development Code in 2014.
While the proposal to rezone to civic and institutional is consistent with the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the current zoning of office professional is not.
The data center in Roswell would connect to an existing facility at 10300 Old Alabama Connector in Alpharetta, which has been in operation for about 20 years. It would also include a future facility that would be just under 17,600 square feet. Overall, the property would house three pods with two diesel generators each, which would be built at different times depending on demand, starting with Pod 2.
Staff recommended approval with the conditions that Verizon develop the property in accordance with the site plan it submitted in September and that it install a 40-foot buffer approved by the Design Review Board. However, the square footage would not be guaranteed, and Verizon would possibly need to reduce its building size or rearrange parking.
David Kirk with the law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders said the proposed facility would have the same primary function as the one in Alpharetta but with less staff – 20 to 25 at full build-out. The expansion into Roswell, he said, was necessary to meet the growing demand in the area for wireless service. He added that data usage has been growing by nearly 40% annually.
Addressing potential noise and other concerns, Kirk said the site plan includes four retaining walls, 50 parking spaces, security fencing and additional screening walls located around the generators at the facility. He said the generators are designed to operate at reduced noise levels and will be housed in acoustic enclosures to further dampen the noise, which the facility in Alpharetta does not have.
“We certainly understand those concerns,” Kirk said. “But it’s important to look at the data, and it’s also important, I think, to consider the steps that Verizon has already committed to taking without any orders from the city and we will take if this project moves forward.”
Kirk said the generators at the Alpharetta facility are tested for one hour once a week on a staggered basis, and that rather than testing them in the morning, starting Dec. 16, they would be tested mid-day. The only time they would operate continuously, he said, would be if there was “some catastrophic loss of power” during an emergency.
But residents held firm to their opposition.
“It makes absolutely no sense to have a data center right in the middle of a peaceful residential area,” Justin Reynolds said.
Erica Nimmons, a resident of Kensington Square Subdivision, said the new facility would impact their quality of life and encouraged Verizon to look for another property in Roswell to expand.
“When we moved there, we didn’t move there to have a facility of Verizon there,” Nimmons said. “I already hear the loudness of the generator and [central processing units] from their air conditioner. … This may be a grand idea, it may be a good generation of income or tax base for the City of Roswell, but it’s not a good idea for the Kensington Square Subdivision to have that facility directly behind our houses.”
Jay Dill with Verizon said they want the two facilities close by to improve connectivity and other service offerings for customers.
“Every mile that we move away from the existing Alpharetta site shows a degradation of performance in that service offering,” Dill said. “That’s the hope in being able to allocate this on the property that we already own.”
Councilwoman Christine Hall said she was disappointed Verizon had not presented a more robust sound plan for pods 1 and 3, considering that they would be built on the same property and would likely add to the noise from Pod 2.
“My other disappointment is the acknowledgment that you know that the Alpharetta property is loud by your own sound engineer, and you haven’t addressed that until this point,” she said.
This was not the first time Roswell residents pushed back on a developer’s proposal. At a Nov. 29 City Council meeting, Alabama-based developer Grovont Partners exhausted all its options to build a 275,000-square-foot luxury senior living facility on Arnold Mill Road after it also failed to garner support from nearby residents. Its application was denied by default for lack of a second motion.
The next City Council meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at City Hall.
