'We are watching'; Roswell residents voice concerns with Historic Gateway project

ROSWELL, Ga. — A group of Roswell residents are warning the City Council against moving forward with the current design of the city’s Historic Gateway project, claiming it will shut down local businesses and enable cut-through traffic from Cobb County.

They also say the project will make it unsafe for nearby residents to pull out from their neighborhoods.

The $50 million Historic Gateway is intended to widen Atlanta Street and eliminate the “outdated and dangerous” reversible lanes that run along the road, including a middle lane that runs from near downtown to the Chattahoochee River and is reversed each day to carry rush-hour traffic.

The project, which began in 2011, is scheduled to begin construction in 2023.

The mayor and City Council in 2020 created a citizen advisory committee to provide input for visual enhancements to the project, such as types of trees in the median and landscaping inside a roundabout, preferred lighting and types of streetlamps, and the color and texture for retaining walls and roundabout truck aprons. The Georgia Department of Transportation, or GDOT, is funding 70 percent of the project.

At an open forum on May 31, about half a dozen residents spoke against the Historic Gateway project, saying that if it was not redesigned, it could face some of the same issues as the Oxbo Road realignment project which has seen significant delays and cost the city millions of dollars in cash settlements.

“Oxbo … is a disaster, something we all know is not of your making,” Lois Oster, a 30-plus year resident of Roswell said. “But … [the Historic Gateway Project] will become your legacy if it does go through as now planned.”

Ashok Nagrani, who has lived in Roswell for nearly 50 years and purchased the River Plaza in 1994, said one of his most popular businesses in the shopping center, Amalfi, “can’t survive” if GDOT continues with plans to take up 20 percent of his entire parking lot when construction begins.

Amalfi, a popular Italian restaurant in the area, is owned by Salvatore Mattiello. At the open forum, Mattiello said he has been there every day for the past 24 years and without a doubt, something needs to be done to improve the route on Atlanta Street, but that it should not come at the expense of his business.

“They want to park their equipment, their supplies in our parking lot,” Mattiello said. “Why? That’s privately owned. We pay sales tax to the city. They don’t.”

Additionally, Nagrani said, GDOT plans to knock down a monument sign he had to go before the City Council and Historic Preservation Commission three times before getting permission to put it up. But, he added, the worst part about the design is that it calls for the removal of a 75-year-old oak tree and three others. Nagrani said the property next to his is facing a similar fate.

Another resident, Patti Gordon, who lives on Neel Reid Drive, said she is concerned about a roundabout that is being proposed in front of her community. She said that with most traffic traveling north and south, it will be hard for her and her neighbors to go east or west. She said she’s also worried about drivers cutting across two lanes of traffic at almost a 90-degree angle, which would not be safe.

Lastly, resident Claire Barnes said she’s worried the Historic Gateway project will encourage more commuter traffic.

“We are watching and will hold each of you accountable to be bold and keep the goal in mind of making Roswell the number one community in America,” Barnes said. “Stand up to GDOT, protect our businesses’, restaurants’ and residents’ quality of life. Tell GDOT we are not going to allow Roswell to be a cut-through community for commuter traffic.”

Councilman Mike Palermo, who filled in as mayor pro tem for Mayor Kurt Wilson May 31, said that at some point in the past two years, the city received a letter from GDOT stating it was not going to give the city “any voice” in the project. However, some residents claimed they were told GDOT simply takes the design given to them by the Roswell Department of Transportation.

“That being said, I am optimistic and hopeful that this current mayor and council can find a way to get support from GDOT to find some ways to make it thinner,” Palermo said. "That is something I know certainly the mayor has started some conversations or dialogue with trying to get in touch and meeting with GDOT.”

The next City Council Open Forum is slated for Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.