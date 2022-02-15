Roswell residents rail against mayor's plan to change city charter

ROSWELL, Ga. — Frustrated with a lack of transparency, a group of Roswell residents confronted the City Council Feb. 14 about proposed changes to the city’s charter that would expand the mayor’s powers.
The charter establishes the government structure of a city and defines specific powers, functions, essential procedures and legal control, according to the Georgia Municipal Association. It is the most important legal document of any city.
Close to a dozen residents demanded to know why the resolution had been pushed forward and added to the agenda over the weekend while the mayor and City Council were on a retreat in Greenville, South Carolina. The item was tabled to a Feb. 15 committee meeting following public pressure.
The proposed charter changes would give the mayor, rather than the city administrator, authority over department heads and would alter the hiring and firing process for key positions within the city, like city manager, city clerk and city attorney. The proposal also would change how the mayor pro-tem is elected and give the mayor a line-item veto.
An earlier version of the resolution proposed doing away with special elections and allow the mayor to appoint a person to fill elected official vacancies with approval of the City Council.
Mayor Kurt Wilson announced on the city’s Facebook page Feb. 13 he planned to drop that particular proposal.
Wilson said the rationale behind the move was to set up the mayor as heading the city’s executive branch, while the City Council serves as a legislative branch. The more important reason, he said, was to prevent taxpayers from having to pay “such a large sum” for an election to fill a single council seat.
Later in the meeting, Wilson stressed the process was urgent because “one of our colleagues is medically not with us,” referring to Councilman Marcelo Zapata who has not attended a City Council meeting since Nov. 8. The City Council has since approved a leave of absence for Zapata.
Any change to the city charter must first be endorsed by members of the city’s delegation to the State Legislature, who would then advance the proposal to the House and Senate while in session.
“Monday night’s agenda item requesting to change the charter will not include any changes to the vacancy section and therefore will keep the current process for filling vacancies,” Wilson said. “I would like to have more public discussion about the costs and details of special elections and to consider updates to request for the 2023 legislative season.”
Neither the new mayor nor any of the newly elected members of the City Council ran on changing the charter as part of their campaign. They did, repeatedly, express a desire to improve “transparency” in the city.
Residents clutched to that point at the meeting during public comment.
“I’m glad you’re postponing this,” former City Councilman Jerry Orlans said. “… Transparency. [Councilman Mike] Palermo’s mentioned that multiple times over the years. You guys mentioned it in the campaign, and all of a sudden over the weekend – not even by deadlines of agenda for Thursdays, but over the weekend – that comes up as an item tonight to be approved and passed, and I’m not even sure if there originally would have been discussion on it… I’m just trying to understand your definition of transparency going forward so that we’re all on the same page.”
Roswell resident Sarah Beeson said she thinks the mea culpa statement Wilson issued on the city’s Facebook page had been broadcasted more widely than the resolution itself, which she found problematic.
Using Sandy Springs as an example, Beeson said it was a long process to make changes to the charter, and if the mayor and City Council wanted to make Crossover Day for legislation in a couple of weeks, “the way this should be done ain’t going to happen.”
Sandy Springs appointed two representatives in December 2020 to serve on a commission to conduct a review of the charter. Their work continued through the summer of 2021.
Charter changes in Johns Creek and Dunwoody over the past 10 years have involved months of public hearings and council debate.
“This should be something that citizens and residents are given proper notification before this comes out of a work session,” Beeson said. “It comes out in the light of day and people are given proper notification to be able to come in and weigh in about how their city should run. It shouldn’t be a document that originates with just a handful of people.”
Margie Cooper, who served three terms on the Recreation Commission some 15 years ago, said the city has a tradition of making the process as important as the product. She explained how the Recreation Commission was made up of civil servants, appointed by the mayor and City Council, who took the job of developing the park system in Roswell very seriously.
They knew, she said, that available land was vanishing, and their decisions were important and long-lasting. As a result, the commission went to great lengths to involve the public in the process before a decision was rendered.
“If it takes a long time to get a good process to ensure a good product, then that's the time we should take, because when you change the charter, it's probably going to last for a very long time,” Cooper said. “And hopefully, all of the good thinking at the front of that takes place with enough time for everyone to be certain that the decision that you're taking is the good one.”
Resident Tina Sloan said Roswell already has checks and balances, and the current system is in place for a reason.
“What if the person who succeeds you is not someone you think is a good guy, someone who's totally self-serving and in it to line their own pockets?” Sloan asked. “Do you want them to have the power you're taking in that office? … We don't want to cede control to any single person or single mayor, and we really do not want you to move forward with these changes to our charter, especially not after a month and a half in a public service office.”
In the end, Wilson took full responsibility for pushing the resolution forward.
“I want to have clarity that the person at-fault around this issue is me,” Wilson said. “Council is not to blame. It is me. I pushed this agenda. … You’re exactly right. I didn’t run on this issue. It wasn’t even a really high priority in my mind.”
After he was elected mayor, Wilson said, there were several challenges that made him see some of the reasons the prior mayor and City Council had been ineffective in many ways over the years. One of the key issues, he said, is that neither the city administrator nor the mayor had authority over the other in the current charter. He said it was a real problem in the last administration.
“As part of this, I'm asking for your ongoing trust,” Wilson said. “I'm not a big fan, as you probably know, of the word transparency because I believe that actions are either credible or they’re not, and what this evidence of the last weekend has [come across as] is a great lack of credibility or dishonesties. What I want to share with you is I’m a resident just like you. My only ambition is to be a positive change agent in a very formidable way for the city along with this council.”
District 48 State Rep. Mary Robichaux said the mayor and City Council were right to seek public comment and explained how the local bill would move through the House and Senate.
“It involves the entire delegation,” Robichaux said. “…I'm very happy to hear that you're going to take public comment as much as possible, and I as well as other members of the delegation are ready and willing to help get that public comment to you in any way, shape or form that I can.”
A committee meeting to discuss the proposed changes to the charter is set to take place Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.