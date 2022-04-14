Roswell residents point to possible racial bias in new apartment ban

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell City Council members have cast another vote against the construction of new standalone apartments.

The City Council approved the first reading of a text amendment to Section 13.4.3 of the Unified Development Code titled “Who Can Submit an Application” at its April 11 meeting.

The amendment removes multi-family zoning districts from the city’s code and prevents developers from submitting rezoning requests for the construction of standalone apartments. Any new units will now need to be paired with non-residential uses, such as retail.

Councilman Peter Vanstrom made the motion to approve the text amendment, which was seconded by Councilwoman Christine Hall. The measure passed 4-0, with councilmen Marcelo Zapata and Mike Palermo absent.

The vote on April 11 was the City Council’s latest attempt to move the city away from high-density, multi-family apartments along its major corridors.

Just two weeks prior, on March 28, the City Council voted to adopt 16 text and map amendments to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan to promote additional mixed-use projects.

The City Council also approved a temporary 90-day moratorium on new conditional-use multi-family housing applications.

Roswell Planning and Zoning Director Jackie Deibel said April 11 that while city staff recommended approval of the latest text amendment to the city’s code, the Planning Commission recommended denial.

During public comment, as has been a regular occurrence at recent City Council meetings, some residents expressed disappointment and anger, saying that the changes could potentially aggravate the housing shortage in the area and disproportionately impact low-income residents.

Yalonda Freeman, who ran for City Council last fall and rents an apartment in East Roswell, asked the City Council to table the agenda item until they could report on the status of the racial impact assessment. She also asked the City Council to implement a comprehensive affordable housing plan on their immediate priority list.

In 2020, while the city was in the process of updating its comprehensive plan, the City Council discussed the prospect of expanding the plan to include a full-scale examination process that focused on staving off racial inequalities.

City documents at the time showed that zoning and land use regulations had historically been trouble spots where discriminatory practices flourished and that redlining was used as a tool to section off neighborhoods from certain ethnic groups.

Using a map from the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, resident Marla Cureton, a market researcher, demonstrated how in 2018 one of the most racially dense areas in Roswell was west of Ga. 400, north of Holcomb Bridge Road and east of Warsaw Road, which was heavily Hispanic and Latino.

Another area she called out was Martin’s Landing, south of Holcomb Bridge Road and north of Holcomb Bridge Road toward Centennial, which is both heavily Latino and African American.

“What impacts multi-family as it relates to Roswell impacts Roswell’s Hispanic and African American communities disproportionately one and the same,” Cureton said. “… Limiting multi-family at this point in time, will still cause rent rates to rise, because the demand is going to remain high for some time, and so ultimately, Roswell residents are going to start getting priced out.”

Resident Mark Ellsworth, a commercial real estate agent in metro Atlanta, said he opposed the amendment because it’s “exclusionary based on income” because mixed-used apartments typically cost twice as much as standalone apartments due to the amenities they offer.

According to Ellsworth, who added that April is Fair Housing Month, the cost to rent an apartment in North Fulton County is on average $1,846 per month, meaning that an individual needs to earn a monthly salary of about $5,538, or approximately $66,000 a year.

“I believe we should have a housing stock in Roswell that represents the needs of our entire community,” Ellsworth said. “This includes senior housing, corporate housing, workforce housing and low-income housing. Excluding certain people from being able to live in our community, whether directly or indirectly, does nothing to make Roswell a more inclusive community.”

Michael Dal Cerro, another former City Council candidate and real estate agent, said the city’s attempt to regulate the free housing market would all but eliminate housing choice for residents.

“It’s not really about building apartments everywhere,” Dal Cerro said. “It’s about housing choice. … You’re sending the wrong message. Eliminating it from the code and taking it off the pages is not doing y’all any good.”

At the March 28 City Council meeting, Councilman Vanstrom said the changes they were making to the city’s code were intended to encourage commercial business and offset the tax burden on residents.

Hall echoed those thoughts at the April 11 City Council meeting.

“Over the last 10 years, we have been focusing on commercial for Roswell,” Hall said. “We haven’t had the success that we had hoped to see in the commercial area, and part of it is driven by not having clear messages of the type of growth we want. This is why we are focusing on mixed-use because we desperately need commercial as a city to help balance us and to help balance the tax base for the residents.”

A second reading of the ordinance is slated for the April 26 City Council meeting.