Roswell residents inquire about stalled city projects at open forum

ROSWELL, Ga. — Mayor Kurt Wilson and the City Council are still making some adjustments as they move into their second month in office.
During the council’s first open forum of the new year Jan. 31, Wilson announced that in the future, the forums would be limited to Roswell residents, and those wishing to speak for more than five minutes would have their opportunity after everyone else had been given a chance to speak.
The rules were changed under former Mayor Lori Henry without input from the community, limiting speakers to five minutes and without any reserved time for further discussion.
Wilson then noticeably got up from behind his desk and opted for a seat directly in front of the podium, where seven different residents presented an array of concerns. Before taking office, Wilson vowed to be more engaged.
Roswell resident Frederic Guyonneau said he was hopeful the new slate of council members would usher in an era of collaboration and functionality, and he asked for updates on several properties such as the Dotsie Garner Mills Park on Old Roswell Road. Guyonneau said the property was donated to the city, but so far, nothing has been done on it.
“Wouldn’t it be nice to have a sense of what is the plan for this park?” Guyonneau said. “Which fiscal year is it going to be developed? That would be nice to know. What are the expectations for this park?”
Jeff Leatherman, director of Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs, told the Herald in an email Feb. 3 the park was donated to the city June 13, 2011.
“We currently do not have an approved master plan for this park,” Leatherman said.
Guyonneau also asked for an update on the 2015 Roswell River Parks Master Plan, specifically the Ace Sand property near St. Andrew Catholic Church on Riverside Road. According to the master plan, the city purchased the property in 1999 and has since been leasing it back to Ace Sand Company.
In 2016, the city stated it was in negotiations with the company to determine how best to transition it into city greenspace, calling it the “single biggest opportunity for new development along the [Chattahoochee] river.”
Leatherman said the city is working on the final review of the contract documents and Ace Sand Phase I and Phase II. But, he said, it’s a “shovel-ready” project, meaning the construction drawings are complete and once funding is authorized or awarded, it can start the bidding and construction processes.
“The council authorized two grant applications in 2021 for this project, and we are waiting for a determination through the grant review process regarding our applications,” Leatherman said.
Another resident, Courtney Rozear, asked for an update on the restoration of the historic Doc’s Café building – the first restaurant in Roswell where African Americans were welcome to eat. Last spring, the city asked citizens to complete an online form through U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath’s office to garner support for more than $7 million in federal funds for both the Ace Sand and Doc’s Café projects.
Leatherman said the city did not receive the federal funds. In 2020, the City Council approved the future location of Doc’s Café on Pleasant Hill Street as part of the Oxbo Road realignment project.
However, since the project broke ground, it’s faced significant delays and millions of dollars in cash settlements. The project is now expected to be completed by Dec. 24, 2023, or two years past its initial deadline.
“Once the road project is complete, the building can be relocated to the final site,” Leatherman said. “The relocation and restoration are at a concept level only and have not been funded.”
Meanwhile, Janet Russell, a frequent speaker at City Council meetings, mentioned how the Roswell Department of Transportation has allegedly removed several MARTA bus stops along Ga. 9 without permission or advising anyone.
“You have to walk a mile to get to a bus stop when there’s a regulation between distances, and they’ve been ignored by RDOT,” Russell said. “… We need our MARTA bus stops.”
Jason Yowell, another frequent speaker, then questioned why the city gave Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants its parcel of land at Magnolia Street and Mimosa Boulevard “for free” to construct public parking for its boutique hotel. He added that the renderings don’t look anything like what was presented to the public when the project was initially proposed.
The San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels announced Jan. 26 it plans to open the new hotel in historic downtown Roswell in early 2024. Community Relations Director Julie Brechbill told the Herald that the city actually sold the .6110-acre parcel to the Roswell Downtown Development Authority for $150,000 on March 14, 2017.
Additionally, the City Council heard from Eren Brumley, who took issue with the city outsourcing the Dia de Los Muertos Festival to companies that organize wine festivals and beer festivals since it was first done in 2019. As a woman of Mexican heritage, Brumley suggested the city seek more input from the community to ensure it’s done with more seriousness rather than Coco-themed.
She mentioned that the correct name of the holiday is “Dia de Muertos” not “Dia de los Muertos,” as city staff insisted even after she corrected them. The city approved a budget of $20,000 at the Jan. 24 City Council meeting to outsource the festival to Fulton County Arts and Culture this fall.
“I know they have more experience in that,” Brumley said. “However, it still pains me that we’re outsourcing this because the population in Roswell is 14% African American but it’s 16% Latino. So, the fact that we are outsourcing this kind of event, this very important part of our culture … it’s very bad.”
Councilwoman Lee Hills said the City Council would do better at communicating with residents.
“I heard from every single one of you a concern or a complaint or an ask about communication,” Hills said. “… I think your ideas and your questions are valid and we will definitely do what we can to do better about communicating with you progress and updates – even the bad stuff. That’s what we really want to know – how it’s going to get fixed.”
Interim Director of Transportation Dan Skalsky did not respond to a request for comment on the MARTA bus stops by press time Feb. 3.
The next open forum is slated for 7 p.m. May 31 at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.