Roswell renews program offering insights into city’s inner workings

ROSWELL, Ga.— Roswell residents and business leaders can learn more about the city’s day-to-day operations with the return of the CORE community engagement program.
CORE will conduct a free, nine-week session in August in which participants can learn the inner workings of city departments and the city’s policies, processes and goals. Enrollment is limited to 25 people.
The program, relaunched after a three-year hiatus, runs from August 16 to October 28, with classes on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Not only do we want to help bring awareness and understanding of the city’s day-to-day work through this program,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said., “we hope the program’s personal interaction among participants and staff helps inspire meaningful relationships, engagement and collaboration within our community.”
Interested residents and business owners can apply online by Friday, July 21. Applicants will be accepted on a first-come first-served basis. Everyone who applies must either own a Roswell-registered business or be a Roswell resident.
Across the nine-week program, participants will learn about local government, transportation, police, finance, public works, community development, economic development and recreation and parks.
Applications are online at www.roswellgov.com/CORECommunity.