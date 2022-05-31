‘Roswell Remembers’ returns after two-year hiatus

ROSWELL, Ga. — Standing before a majestic American flag draped around Roswell City Hall May 30, hundreds of families turned out to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for liberty.

Now in its 23rd year, the Roswell Remembers Memorial Day event was a joint effort between the City of Roswell, Roswell Rotary and Roswell Garden Club, which raised funds to install two markers on the side of the Faces of War memorial. The event was put on hold for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Star Families Memorial Marker pays tribute to those who have served, are serving and will serve in the U.S. Armed Forces, while the Gold Star Families Memorial Marker is a tribute to those who have lost a loved one in service to the country.

Immediate past president of the Garden Club of Georgia Barbara Bourque said the Gold Star Marker is a lasting reminder that both military personnel, as well as their families, sacrifice for the nation.

“The Gold Star Families know all too well the high cost of freedom, and they have paid the ultimate price,” Bourque said.

Susan Price, mother of Marine Gunnery Sgt. Aaron M. Kenefick and daughter of a Marine and Army veteran, was the Gold Star speaker. Kenefick, a 1997 Roswell High School graduate, was killed in action on Sept. 8, 2009, during an ambush in the Kunar province of Afghanistan. He is tied to two living Medal of Honor recipients Marine Cpl. Dakota Meyer and Army Capt. Will Swenson.

“Today we honor all those souls who have fought in our nation’s historical wars and given up their today for our tomorrows,” Price said. “Americans across our great nation will celebrate this day to honor our fallen through prayer, dedication services, family picnics, parades and events such as this very one here today so that we may share our heartfelt messages of remembrance and sacrifice by our loved ones, our fallen heroes.”

Price said her son was born to be a Marine.

After graduation, Kenefick enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program and entered boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, a few weeks later. Price said Kenefick graduated at the top of his class, carried the highest security clearance, was an honor graduate at jump school and became a part of the Marine Special Forces, where he worked in Stuttgart, Germany, for several years. He was selected as Marine of the Year twice in his 12-year career.

In July 2009, Price said Kenefick volunteered to be sent to Afghanistan, where he served with his Marine team as embedded trainers with the Afghanistan soldiers in one of the most critical war zones. He was killed in action six weeks and two days later.

“Being a parent and losing a child, no matter what age or circumstance, is the heaviest cross to bear in this lifetime,” Price said. “It is an unnatural order of this life. Yet, I frequently remind myself that Aaron loved his life, and he lived and experienced more at the age of 30 than many people do twice his age.”

“As a Gold Star Mother,” Price continued, “I will proclaim to you now that Gold Star Families are not defined only by the loss of our family heroes, but we are defined by the honor and valor in which our family served our great nation in uniform.”

Alfred “Al” J. Lipphardt was the Blue Star speaker. He serves on the National Council of Administration for the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. Lipphardt also served in Vietnam from 1967-68 and 1970-71. In recognition of his service, he received the Bronze Star with Valor device, Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service, Purple Heart Medal, Army Commendation Medal for Achievement, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

At the Roswell Remembers event, Lipphardt said that less than 1 percent of the U.S. population serves in the United States Armed Forces, and he reminded the community that freedom is not free.

“The VFW encourages everyone to take a moment to recognize those wearing the uniform, thanking them for their service and for protecting our democracy and way of life,” Lipphardt said. “We owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude for their dedication to duty, courage and commitment and steadfast vigilance to ensure the United States remains free.”

Suzy Crowe, a Roswell Garden Club member, helped dedicate the Blue Star marker.

“While we go out about our daily lives and while we sleep, the men and women in our Armed Forces fly our skies, sail our seas and guard our shores, ensuring our safety,” Crowe said. “They stand ready at a moment’s notice to defend our country. We must not forget them, and we do not.”