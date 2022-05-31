Roswell redirects funds from nonprofits to water line project

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council unanimously voted May 23 to award $450,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to city water line replacement projects instead of local nonprofits.

The grant is intended to provide funding to viable communities for decent housing, suitable living environments and economic opportunities, principally for persons of low and moderate income. The CDBG funds are provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Before taking a vote, Mayor Kurt Wilson said it had been a tough decision, but a necessary one.

“I think the council and this mayor are certainly aware that this is not a politically popular thing to do and that it will garner no votes…,” Wilson said. “They’re not doing it because they don’t love our great nonprofits and charities in the city. They’re doing it because they believe they are fulfilling the obligation of the CDBG as it is prescribed.”

Councilwoman Lee Hill moved to approve the resolution, which received a second from Councilman Mike Palermo. It passed 5-0, with Councilman Marcelo Zapata absent.

A total of $332,500 will now go to the Roswell Public Works Department to use for the Maxwell Road water line project and $72,500 will be used for Rocky Creek Road water lines. The remainder of the funds will be used to create a consolidated plan required by HUD for the future use of CDBG funds and a consultant to weigh in on the city’s proposal.

Roswell Public Works Director Sharon Izzo and Water Utility Manager Chris Boyd said the galvanized steel pipes in the roads are 61 and 67 years old, putting them well past their serviceable life, and that they would have needed to be replaced soon regardless of the CDBG funding.

“This is just a part of what we do,” Izzo said. “They’re in an area that is eligible for CDBG funding, and we certainly appreciate the opportunity to put these projects at the very top of the list and get them executed.”

Roswell City Council moves to reinforce police, fire departments The City of Roswell doesn't have a full-time fire department. Officials want to change that, and have proposed a plan to hire 21 full-time captains.

Because of their age, Boyd said that over the years, the galvanized steel pipes have leaked and caused discolored or brownish-orange water to come out of faucets used by approximately 1,690 residents. Boyd said the discoloration is an indication of iron and manganese in the lines.

He also added that the steel pipes are covered in asbestos that can become airborne during repairs and potentially harm workers. The new lines are expected to improve low water pressure in the area, and a portion of the funds will also add a fire hydrant to the neighborhood. Both could help to prevent extensive damage in case of a fire.

Currently, Boyd said, there are only two hydrants that are spaced too far apart.

Palermo said the water line replacement is a “major, major issue that’s been going on for too long.”

“At the end of the day, I think without a doubt, we saw a lot of great projects [apply for the grant funds], but we have a lot of residents that don’t have a voice that really do deserve to be safe from these risks,” Palermo said. “… That’s certainly where I felt needs some prioritization and really should not be having the can kicked the way it has in the past few years.”

Pull Quote A total of $332,500 will now go to the Roswell Public Works Department to use for the Maxwell Road water line project and $72,500 will be used for Rocky Creek Road water lines. The remainder of the funds will be used to create a consolidated plan required by HUD for the future use of CDBG funds and a consultant to weigh in on the city’s proposal.

Grant Specialist Charles Alford said that traditionally, nonprofits like the Drake House or Roswell Housing Authority have qualified for CDBG funds on a by person basis, but this year, the city chose to use a different qualification category using the low to moderate income census tract.

During public comment, representatives from Roswell nonprofits like Maggie Goldman of Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb said the council’s decision would negatively impact local organizations that had come to rely on the CDBG funds to help families in financial need. Family Promise is not eligible for CDBG funding but partners with those who are such as the Drake House and HomeStretch.

“Why can’t we use American Rescue funds to make these repairs instead?” Goldman said. “… Every missed funding opportunity is more time spent trying to find a new funding source, which reduces the amount of time staff can spend providing direct service to clients. I’m sure you can agree this is the most important work among our local nonprofits.”

Jean and Tom Merrick with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church also said that during a Transportation Committee meeting in April, staff with the Public Works Department had said that the water in the affected neighborhood was not harmful to drink.

“[Low to moderate income] residents deserve to have their water lines maintained and replaced just like any other core water customer is in an enterprise-funded utility system,” Tom Merrick said. “That should not require funding from CDBG when there is no real impact or hazard to LMI lives. I want to reiterate that asbestos cement pipe is not a hazard to the water quality for the residents of Roswell. Please do not make the error in thinking that we are in Flint, Michigan. This is not a lead pipe problem.”

Wilson said that as someone who financially contributes to many local nonprofits, the vote on May 23 was not meant as an affront toward them.

“It was meant as trying to serve what was the intent of CDBG and recognizing that the two communities these water lines are serving are ostensibly and principally serving people who do not … even have a voice through a nonprofit,” Wilson said. “… This is something where we have the wherewithal through CDBG to do something about it. … I understand that people are mad at us about that, but I want you to know that we seriously intended to try to do the right thing, as we understood the program’s intention.”