Roswell pushes to run its own municipal elections

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council held two meetings recently to discuss the prospect of the city managing its own municipal elections.

The discussions, held Jan. 23 and 24, come in the wake of a Dec. 19 vote by Milton elected officials to have the city run its own municipal elections.

The Roswell measure passed through committee after discussion, and the City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 30 to make a formal decision.

For years, Fulton County has operated Roswell’s municipal elections, but costs for the service this year are expected to nearly triple. The county’s cost has increased from $2 per voter in 2017 to about $9 per voter in 2023.

Armed with information collected by a special commission over the summer, Milton officials estimate the city will save close to $90,000 by running their own polling. The savings are expected to increase over time after set-up costs are established, the commission concluded.

Fulton County has encouraged its municipalities to explore “alternative election methods” to help save money.

“We have a lot of opportunities here for our taxpayers and residents to remove ourselves from Fulton County,” Roswell City Councilwoman Lee Hills said.

At the work session, the council discussed two possible paths for running municipal elections. One option would allow Roswell to run municipal elections alone. Another would involve a partnership with their “sister cities” via an intergovernmental agreement.

If Roswell opts for an intergovernmental agreement, the city would team with Milton, Johns Creek and Alpharetta to run elections. Under such an agreement, councilmembers indicated the city would follow the same framework as their partner cities.

“I think it is absolutely crucial we are partnering with other cities, creating that scale and creating that consistency,” Roswell City Councilman Mike Palermo said.

Councilwoman Sarah Beeson raised concerns with the uniform approach, though, because Milton’s plan calls for use of paper ballots in its municipal elections. Scanners for paper ballots would be a smaller investment than electronic voting mechanisms.

“I’m concerned about hand and paper ballots,” Beeson said. “It works for Milton but concerns me for a city our size.”

With a population of 92,500 people, Roswell has more than twice the residents of Milton.

If the cities did come to an agreement, they would first have to appoint an election superintendent to monitor the standardized elections for all the cities and ensure they are consistent with Georgia election laws.

At the Jan. 24 Roswell Community Development and Transportation Meeting, the City Council revisited the municipal election discussion. City staff presented two proposals to councilmembers, each totaling about $500,000 in costs.

The first proposal listed four advanced voting locations and 12 election day locations. The second proposal listed two advanced voting locations and 21 election day locations.

Councilman Palermo inquired on the nature of the voting locations and the machines themselves.

Palermo had previously pushed for Roswell to use the same voting locations for municipal elections as those used for statewide and countywide elections. Polling for county and statewide elections are run by Fulton County, but if cities run their own municipal elections, they would have to reach an agreement to use the county locations.

At the committee meeting, Palermo asked if Fulton County would be able to lend Roswell their voting machines.

“They belong to the people of Fulton County, and the people of Fulton County are voting this year, so I would hope they don’t just sit collecting cobwebs when they can be used by the people,” Palermo said.

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said it was a “practical idea” to ask Fulton County to loan out election machines at a discounted rate. But he also cautioned against diving into details.

“There’s still details that need to be ironed out, but I would not advise that you have ironed out every one of those details,” Wilson said.

The mayor said the only goal of the committee meeting was to move the issue to a special called City Council meeting, where the council could make a formal vote on whether to proceed. Roswell is considering the election shift on a much tighter timeline than Milton.

Milton launched its initiative to study the feasibility of running its own city elections more than 18 months ago. It spent that time, studying costs, logistics and best practices. It didn’t reach a final decision until December.

With municipal elections looming in November, Roswell officials hope to move fast.

Roswell city staff said Fulton County has not indicated a specific time frame, though.

Johns Creek officials said in their election discussions Jan. 23 that Fulton County needed a decision by March 1.

Wilson called the March 1 deadline “precarious,” but said Roswell plans to go “full steam ahead” on the election decision.

He emphasized that any decision made is not necessarily binding for Roswell’s elections.

“It’s a resolution to say we’re making a commitment to work with other cities,” Wilson said. “That doesn’t mean at the end of the day that we’re going to do the election.”