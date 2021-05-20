ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Roswell Pediatric Center expanded operations this week to offer special COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The effort comes just days after the Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to include those 12 to 15 years of age.
“We gave over 400 doses over the weekend and have scheduled a large number for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and evenings as well as this coming weekend,” said Dr. Howard Silverman. “We are trying to get the word out to the local high schools and middle schools that we want to vaccinate people in the community whether they are our patients or not as we are well trained and prepared for the 12-21 age range that still needs vaccination.”
Pfizer in late March released preliminary results from a vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, showing there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 18 among those given dummy shots.
“Our office is looking to do our part to help the community get back to normal,” Howard said.
Roswell Pediatric Center is at 11252 Haynes Bridge Road, Ste. 200, Alpharetta.
