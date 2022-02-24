Roswell police on lookout for alleged street racers

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are on the lookout for alleged street racers after receiving a report of racing on Holcomb Bridge Road Feb. 23 just before midnight.
A Roswell Police Department report says police were notified of cars speeding near Holcomb Woods Parkway and observed “several” cars speeding in the parking lot of Movie Tavern on Woodstock Road. Police initiated a traffic stop on one of the cars and the others fled the scene.
Police later heard a car with an “excessive exhaust” traveling south on Ga. 9 near Commerce Parkway and observed the car turn onto Alpine Drive. Police located a heavily-modified car, which matched the description of one of the vehicles that had fled the Movie Tavern parking lot, parked in a driveway. The report said the air around the car’s engine block was still hot.
Police questioned the car’s 19-year-old driver, who denied any involvement and said he had just gotten back from buying a milkshake.
Police documented the incident but did not take further action due to having no positive identification of the fleeing car.
— Jake Drukman